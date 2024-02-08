Once-disgraced soldier Prabowo eyes Indonesian presidency after overhaul





By Kate Lamb JAKARTA (Reuters) – Dismissed from the army over speculation about human rights abuses, exiled in Jordan and once banned from the United States due to his alleged dark past, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is now in pole position position to be the next Indonesian leader. The two-time loser of the presidential election is trying his luck a third time, with the tacit support of outgoing President Joko Widodo and the son of the very popular president as his running mate. The former special forces commander has undergone a remarkable transformation since being named defense minister in 2019, cultivating a more charismatic personality than the fiery, pious nationalist he previously portrayed, analysts say. Born into an elite Indonesian family and former son-in-law of the late strongman President Suharto, Prabowo is accused of involvement in the 1998 kidnapping of student activists and human rights abuses in Papua and East Timor. The allegations are unproven and Prabowo has always denied responsibility. And as the 72-year-old inches closer to voting on February 14, the numbers suggest his rebranding is working. Polls have consistently shown him to be the candidate to beat, with a 20-point lead in the latest Indikator Politik poll released last month, with 45.8 percent support. Unable to run after serving the maximum two terms, Widodo, better known as Jokowi, showed support for Prabowo, once a bitter enemy, whom he defeated in the 2014 and 2019 elections. With his 36-year-old son as a possible vice president, Jokowi is seeking to retain some influence within the government, analysts say. By appointing Prabowo to his cabinet, Jokowi provided him with a level of validation and visibility that he previously lacked, earning him the red carpet as defense minister during his trips from Paris to Beijing, and the end of his de facto travel ban to the United States in 2020 when he visited the Pentagon. Her 9 million Instagram followers can see snaps of her daily work, interspersed with offerings from her cats, artistic black-and-white portraits and vintage family photographs. The story continues Many young Indonesians have become endeared to Prabowo, especially his awkward dance moves in public which went viral on TikTok, helping him reach a key demographic. More than half of Indonesia's voters are under 40 and have limited knowledge of the darker tales of its hard-line military past and its rise under Suharto's autocratic rule. “Prabowo's team is clearly presenting Prabowo in a 'softer' way in an attempt to convince undecided voters. This is a change from previous campaigns where we saw Prabowo nationalist populist and Prabowo pro-Islamist,” said the party's Ross Tapsell. Australian National University. Another sign of the image makeover, in a television interview, Prabowo, known for his legendary temperament, appeared humorous and avuncular. Referring to his time as a soldier, Prabowo said: “Maybe I felt like I was tough, scary. I'm not afraid now, right?” (Additional reporting by Ananda Teresia; editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/once-disgraced-military-man-prabowo-010144419.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos