Politics
Why Indonesia's legislative elections matter
What are the evenings to follow?
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) is the largest party of the nine currently represented in Parliament. He is expected to lead the polls again with about a fifth of the vote nationwide. But its popularity has declined since the last general elections in 2019 and its presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, is trailing in the polls.
Close behind, the Great Indonesian Movement party, Gerindra, of front-runner Prabowo Subianto, is expected to win around 17 percent of the vote, according to polls. A three-party coalition expected to get about a fifth of the vote supports a third presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan.
A total of 18 parties are contesting the elections and a new party, the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), led by the son of outgoing President Joko Widodo, is expected to enter parliament for the first time.
Parties must obtain at least 4 percent of the vote nationwide to be eligible for representation in the national parliament.
To nominate a presidential candidate, a party or coalition of parties must control at least 20 percent of the seats in the national parliament.
Is the President guaranteed parliamentary support?
Parliament could play an important role in determining the success of the new president. Significant opposition could complicate matters by delaying legislation and thwarting the president's initiatives, making policymaking less certain.
Outgoing President Widodo managed to form a coalition with the main parties, which allowed him to advance his agenda. But these alliances are unstable as a change of power approaches and his successor may not escape easily.
