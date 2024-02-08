Prime Minister Narendra Modi's great praise for Manmohan Singh: ideological differences, but…





Parliament witnessed rare bonhomie this morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising his predecessor Manmohan Singh for being an “inspiration” to lawmakers. Bidding farewell to the outgoing members, the Prime Minister recalled the moment Mr Singh arrived in Parliament in a wheelchair to vote on key legislation. “I remember during the vote in the House, it was known that the Treasury would win, but Dr Manmohan Singh came on his wheelchair and voted. He is an example of a member attentive to his duties. He was an inspiring example,” he said. The Prime Minister said it was not a question of who supported Mr Singh and that he believed “he was only strengthening this democracy”. “I pray that he lives long and continues to guide us,” he added. In August, Mr. Singh had arrived in Parliament in a wheelchair during a discussion on a key bill aimed at empowering the central government to make rules in matters related to the Delhi government. Also during the presidential elections, he arrived in a wheelchair to vote. Manmohan Singh's contributions as leader and in opposition have been immense, the Prime Minister said. “Ideological differences are short-lived, but the way Manmohan Singh has guided this House and the country for so long, he will be remembered for his contributions during every discussion on our democracy,” he added. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who spoke next, thanked Prime Minister Modi for his words about Manmohan Singh. “Manmohan Singh has done a good job. I thank the Prime Minister for his words. This is the way things should be. Appreciate the good work and criticize the bad,” the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said. Manmohan Singh, a six-time MP, was the country's 13th Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014. He was also the Finance Minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government and the RBI Governor from 1982 to 1985.

