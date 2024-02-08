Politics
China replaces top regulator as it tries to end stock market rout Radio Free Asia
The Chinese cabinet has appointed Wu Qing, a former Shanghai vice mayor and market veteran, as chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, replacing Yi Huiman, in an apparent attempt to take stock markets out of control. a slowdown as public outrage grows.
Wu, known as the industry's broker butcher for his crackdown on traders, was previously chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange between 2016 and 2017 until he was elevated to vice mayor of Shanghai.
He has worked with financial regulators, including at the China Securities Regulatory Commission, or CSRC, for more than two decades.
The CSRC announced the reshuffle in a statement Wednesday without giving the reasons for the change. The move comes after the stock market fell to its lowest level in five years on Monday amid an economic slowdown. Yi was appointed chairman of the regulator in 2019.
Chinese authorities intervened in the market this week by injecting funds to stem the freefall of inventories and the flight of exits. On Tuesday, A shares rebounded after a share of the sovereign wealth fund publicly pledged its approval of market valuation and expanded its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the performance of Chinese benchmark indices.
Separately, media reported that the national fund management team commissioned by Beijing was in action, investing money in China's five largest ETFs tracking the CSI 300 Index and Shanghai Composite Index . They received a net inflow of $20.2 billion in January, an amount that is more than 10 times higher than last year's monthly average.
There is still a long way to go, with 3 trillion yuan ($422 billion) wiped off the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets since the end of last year, according to estimates by analysts at the Chung-In Institution. Hua for Taiwan Economic Research. .
The CSRC also held a special meeting on Monday to improve the investment value of listed companies, urging these state-owned enterprises to proactively increase returns to boost investor confidence. Tactics available in the toolkit include share buybacks, increasing the participation of major shareholders, regular dividend payments, mergers and restructurings, as well as strengthening communication through road shows and briefings.
Better tomorrow?
China also points to the economic environment that experts say is behind the problem, with the stock market a proxy for investors' outlook and expectations. The stock market has been shaken by frequent turbulence in recent years, weighed down by a real estate market crisis characterized by defaults and Beijing's crackdown on sectors like technology and tutoring services.
It's now a question of trust. A very important issue in the financial market is trust, said Wang Shiow-Wen, an assistant researcher at Taiwan's National Defense and Security Research Institute, in an interview with Radio Free Asia.
Trust means that after you invest my money, you will not devour me. Trust is believing that benefits can be made in the long term.
Wang expects there to be a point in the near term when investors will sell and cut their losses.
China has therefore announced that its future market is very good, but is it true? I don't know.
Cheng Cheng-Ping, a finance professor at National Yunlin University of Science and Technology in Taiwan, called China's bailout efforts, including the latest move to curb short selling, outrageous from the point of view of view of Western capital markets.
How can a regulatory agency demand returns on investment from private and listed companies? said Cheng, emphasizing that this should instead be the concern of business executives and shareholders.
Additionally, shareholders and investors won't just look at numbers like yields and earnings per share to evaluate a company.
There are other indicators such as stocks, raw materials, foreign markets and emerging technologies. Investors need to consider many factors when investing, and the overall situation in China is very bad, Cheng said.
Translated and additional reports by RFA staff. Edited by Mike Firn and Taejun Kang.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/china-replaces-regulator-02082024015117.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China replaces top regulator as it tries to end stock market rout Radio Free Asia
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's great praise for Manmohan Singh: ideological differences, but…
- Sweden's Kurds fear NATO deal with Turkey has betrayed them (The Guardian)
- Why Indonesia's legislative elections matter
- US strike in Baghdad kills key militia commander, officials say
- 9 Bollywood suggestions you can take inspiration from
- Fashion and retail students break down the best costume nominees at this year's Oscars.
- John King analyzes support for Trump in Nikki Haley's home state of South Carolina
- Families searching for their loved ones after the earthquake – Bayanit
- Get Inspired by 7 Memorable Bollywood Proposals to Make Your Loved One Feel Special
- Eight Named All-Academic – Stanford University Athletics
- Rechargeable calcium oxygen battery that operates at room temperature