China replaces top regulator as it tries to end stock market rout Radio Free Asia

The Chinese cabinet has appointed Wu Qing, a former Shanghai vice mayor and market veteran, as chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, replacing Yi Huiman, in an apparent attempt to take stock markets out of control. a slowdown as public outrage grows.

Wu, known as the industry's broker butcher for his crackdown on traders, was previously chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange between 2016 and 2017 until he was elevated to vice mayor of Shanghai.

He has worked with financial regulators, including at the China Securities Regulatory Commission, or CSRC, for more than two decades.

The CSRC announced the reshuffle in a statement Wednesday without giving the reasons for the change. The move comes after the stock market fell to its lowest level in five years on Monday amid an economic slowdown. Yi was appointed chairman of the regulator in 2019.

Chinese authorities intervened in the market this week by injecting funds to stem the freefall of inventories and the flight of exits. On Tuesday, A shares rebounded after a share of the sovereign wealth fund publicly pledged its approval of market valuation and expanded its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the performance of Chinese benchmark indices.

Yi Huiman, ousted chairman of the CSRC, after a news conference in Beijing, China, February 27, 2019. Yi was appointed to the post in 2019. (Reuters)

Separately, media reported that the national fund management team commissioned by Beijing was in action, investing money in China's five largest ETFs tracking the CSI 300 Index and Shanghai Composite Index . They received a net inflow of $20.2 billion in January, an amount that is more than 10 times higher than last year's monthly average.

There is still a long way to go, with 3 trillion yuan ($422 billion) wiped off the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets since the end of last year, according to estimates by analysts at the Chung-In Institution. Hua for Taiwan Economic Research. .

The CSRC also held a special meeting on Monday to improve the investment value of listed companies, urging these state-owned enterprises to proactively increase returns to boost investor confidence. Tactics available in the toolkit include share buybacks, increasing the participation of major shareholders, regular dividend payments, mergers and restructurings, as well as strengthening communication through road shows and briefings.

Better tomorrow?

China also points to the economic environment that experts say is behind the problem, with the stock market a proxy for investors' outlook and expectations. The stock market has been shaken by frequent turbulence in recent years, weighed down by a real estate market crisis characterized by defaults and Beijing's crackdown on sectors like technology and tutoring services.

It's now a question of trust. A very important issue in the financial market is trust, said Wang Shiow-Wen, an assistant researcher at Taiwan's National Defense and Security Research Institute, in an interview with Radio Free Asia.

Trust means that after you invest my money, you will not devour me. Trust is believing that benefits can be made in the long term.

Wang expects there to be a point in the near term when investors will sell and cut their losses.

China has therefore announced that its future market is very good, but is it true? I don't know.

Cheng Cheng-Ping, a finance professor at National Yunlin University of Science and Technology in Taiwan, called China's bailout efforts, including the latest move to curb short selling, outrageous from the point of view of view of Western capital markets.

How can a regulatory agency demand returns on investment from private and listed companies? said Cheng, emphasizing that this should instead be the concern of business executives and shareholders.

Additionally, shareholders and investors won't just look at numbers like yields and earnings per share to evaluate a company.

There are other indicators such as stocks, raw materials, foreign markets and emerging technologies. Investors need to consider many factors when investing, and the overall situation in China is very bad, Cheng said.

Translated and additional reports by RFA staff. Edited by Mike Firn and Taejun Kang.