Stay neutral, students urge Jokowi





Hundreds of Indonesian students demonstrated against perceived interference by incumbent President Joko Widodos in the Feb. 14 election to replace the leader of the world's third-largest democracy, an organizer said. Barely a week before the vote, up to 2,000 students from several universities are estimated to have joined a rally in the center of the capital Jakarta yesterday, calling on Jokowi, as the popular president is known, to remain neutral in this very competitive race. Although he has not explicitly endorsed any candidate, Jokowi has made high-profile appearances with front-runner Prabowo Subianto, whose running mate is the president's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Jokowi faces growing allegations of ethical lapses and election interference, particularly after a top court changed eligibility rules in October, allowing Gibran to run. We want to make the public aware that Joko Widodo is the main actor behind these unfair elections, said Tegar Afriansyah, student activist and organizer of the protest, adding that he hoped similar protests would be held across the country. We are done with the president's intervention in the 2024 elections, especially to help a human rights criminal win the election, he said. He was referring to allegations of human rights violations made against former special forces commander Prabowo, who denied them. Jokowi sought to reassure citizens, saying he would not participate in any campaign events in the run-up to polling day. By law, the president is allowed to participate in any campaign. But if the question is whether or not I will campaign, the answer is: I will not campaign, he said. Students can be a formidable political force in Indonesia. Yesterday's protesters included activists from Jakarta's Trisakti University, where in 1998 four students were shot dead and dozens more injured, sparking nationwide riots and protests that ultimately bring down former authoritarian leader Suharto. The rally comes after academics from dozens of universities held a news conference last week to express concerns about Indonesia's democratic decline and urge Jokowi and state officials to remain neutral as the approach elections. Prabowo maintains a solid lead over his rivals, former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, according to the latest opinion polls. Reuters

