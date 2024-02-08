Congress to present 'Black Book' on 10 years of PM Modi government against UPA govt's 'White Paper': report

The Congress is planning to present a 'Black Book' on the 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in response to the 'White Paper' to be presented by the Central government against the 10 years of the UPA government. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to present the Black Book, according to media reports.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she would present a 'white paper' to highlight the country's poor economic situation when the Congress-led UPA government left power, as the Prime-led government often claims Minister Narendra Modi, and how the current government brought about the turnaround.

FM Sitharaman will table it in both houses – Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. In her interim speech on Budget 2024, Sitharaman had said that the central government would table the 'white paper'.

“The crisis of these years has been overcome and the economy has been firmly placed on the path of sustainable growth and comprehensive development,” the Finance Minister said in her speech on February 1.

“It is now appropriate to look at where we were until 2014 and where we are today, with the sole aim of learning lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The government will table a 'white paper' on the House table,” she said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government would present a “white paper” comparing the state of India's economy before and after 2014, when the BJP came to power defeating the Congress. Notably, the budget session of Parliament was extended by one day to February 10.

The session, which began on January 31, was otherwise scheduled to end on February 9.

The 'white paper' will also provide the ruling BJP with a weapon to attack the Congress as the country gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May.

Also participating in the debate on the budget, Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD) said that the Finance Minister, in his interim budget, had given priority to fiscal consolidation, which reveals the confidence of the government.

Mahtab said this is the time for introspection and action towards India's inclusive growth that the country aspires for. Noting that less than 50 per cent of rail passengers have insurance coverage in India, he urged the government to consider providing insurance coverage to all rail passengers.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said his party was ready to consider any document the government presented in the House.

“Narendra Modi has Congress phobia. We are ready to fight. The government can present a 'White Paper', a red book, a black book, we have no problem. However, Mehul Choksi's papers should also be presented to the House,” Chowdhury said.

(With contributions from the agency)

Published: Feb 08, 2024, 07:27 IST

