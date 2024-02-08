Judge denies motions to mistrial Trump in E Jean Carroll defamation case | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's motions for a mistrial in the defamation case brought against him by writer E Jean Carroll have been rejected by a federal judge, who added that the former president's problems with the verdict had no basis.

In an order filed Wednesday, Judge Lewis Kaplan said the motion for a mistrial made no sense and approving it would have been completely unnecessary. Trump's lawyers previously requested a mistrial amid their cross-examination of Carroll, which the judge then denied, ordering the jury to disregard the lawyer's remarks. He reiterated his decision and sharply criticized Trump's lawyer's efforts in this week's written order.

Last month, Trump was ordered to pay Carroll an additional $83.3 million after Kaplan found he defamed her in 2019. A jury previously found Trump sexually assaulted her, awarding her 5 millions of dollars. Shortly after the judges' decision, Trump denounced it on Truth Social as absolutely ridiculous and said he would appeal.

Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, requested a mistrial after Carroll discussed removing some death threats she had received to relieve her anxiety and regain control of the situation. Habba accused Carroll of suppressing evidence and made an unusual request for a mistrial to the jury.

Kaplan wrote that he immediately denied the motion at that hearing, in part because it was inappropriate, since the defendant knew about the alleged deletion of messages nearly a year before the trial. The judge also noted that a mistrial is granted due to procedural error or gross misconduct, meaning a mistrial would not have resolved any issue of improper disposal of communications electronic, if applicable.

If a mistrial were declared, a new trial would be convened and the same issues would be in effect, meaning it would have served no purpose, Kaplan wrote, asserting that Habbas' subsequent written motion for a mistrial was at least doubly frivolous and completely unfounded. Granting it now would be even less wise [and] a pointless exercise, Kaplan continued.

The judge also said making the request to the jury had been unnecessarily prejudicial to Ms Carroll. The judge further said he would not award any relief to Trump because the cross-examination had been sufficient and he would not be justified in receiving anything more than what has already occurred during the trial.

Habba did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

After the damages ruling, Trump wrote: I completely disagree with both verdicts and will appeal this entire witch hunt led by Biden and centered on me and the Republican Party. Our legal system is out of control and is being used as a political weapon. They took away all First Amendment rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!

Carroll previously said the multimillion-dollar reward showed we need not be afraid of the former president, adding: It was an astonishing discovery to me, he was nothing. In an interview, the former Elle magazine columnist compared him to a snorting walrus and a clapping rhinoceros, adding: He can be knocked over.

