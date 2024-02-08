Xi's firing of China's top markets regulator shows focus on control





The prolonged rout in China's stock markets was so bad that leader Xi Jinping was on the verge of paying personal attention to it, and it appeared his solution was to fire the country's top market regulators on Wednesday evening.

The new head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission is Wu Qing, nicknamed “Broker Butcher” for leading a crackdown on traders following regulatory violations during the 2000s, according to Bloomberg.

The announcement of a new head of securities regulator surprised insiders, The media reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The development followed news of Bloomberg that Xi needed to be briefed on the state of markets which have lost billions of dollars since reaching their peaks in 2021. News of Xi's personal attention is an unusual development fueled traders' hopes of a strong market rescue plan. After all, it was suggested earlier that the authorities were considering a stabilization fund to save a struggling stock market. “Instead, Xi's involvement has predictably produced a personnel shift, showing that the impetus at the policy level is to strengthen administrative controls rather than address key challenges,” wrote analysts at the Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, in a note seen Wednesday by Business Insider. This could pose a problem for China, which must mount a convincing recovery. The country has been unable to sustain a growth spurt more than a year after COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted, shaking investor confidence. Stock markets in China and Hong Kong accelerated losses through 2024. While Beijing has made more than a dozen moves Since January, in an attempt to stabilize the stock market rout and support disappointing demand from the real estate market amid a real estate crisis, sentiment has remained in the trash. “The lack of clarity on policy direction and the preference for a policy of control and security will continue to weigh on confidence and disappoint expectations, thereby reinforcing a sense of economic unease,” write Eurasia Group analysts. Eurasia Group analysts are not the only ones to say that China must redouble its efforts in its economic reforms to consolidate its economy. “The Chinese government's measures to restore private sector confidence and stimulate the economy still lack a broad reform framework,” said Eswar Prasad, a professor at Cornell University and former head of the International Monetary Fund in charge of China. Nikkei in an interview published Monday. Eurasia Group analysts added that it was unclear what conditions could trigger Beijing feeling it needed to move beyond administrative controls to adopt “more extreme measures”, but suggest it could be a sharp market recession which would lead to systemic financial risks. “Such an event can transform from a financial market problem to seriously affecting the real economy, increasing unemployment and increasing public discontent,” they wrote. “Ultimately, it may take social instability to undermine the broader macroeconomic policy response function.” THE Hang Seng Index was trading down 1.1% as of 3:25 p.m. local time Thursday. It's down about 7% since the start of the year. The Chinese chip CSI 300 Index was up 0.6% after a decline of about 2% so far this year. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be closed from Friday to Tuesday for the Chinese New Year holiday. Markets in mainland China will be closed on Friday and throughout next week.

