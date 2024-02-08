Can Prabowo-Gibran defeat a Ganjar-Anies alliance?

The chances of favorite candidate Prabowo Subianto being eliminated in the first round could be reduced, with less than a week before election day.

Days before Indonesians vote in their presidential and general elections, it appears that the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar duo (Team AMIN) have decided to focus on West Java, Banten and Jakarta, three provinces where they hope to obtain significant votes . Winning a majority of votes in these provinces would be enough for Team AMIN to advance to the runoff against Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka, unless Ganjar Pranowo's campaign receives a tailwind.

Prabowo-Gibran is focused on winning the critical provinces of Central Java and East Java. This strategy led them to engage in difficult ground battles against Team AMIN and Team Ganjar-Mahfud.

In East Java, the Prabowo-Gibran campaign made concerted efforts to secure the votes of traditional Muslim voters, particularly those associated with Nahdlatul Ulama (NU). For its part, the AMIN team is also trying to attract votes from the NU base: Anies' running mate, Muhaimin, chairs the National Awakening Party (Partai Kebangkitan Bangsa, PKB), which is often seen as the political incarnation of the NU. However, there are indications that the NU, like many mass organizations, may be divided in its electoral allegiances. (Editor's note: See Hasyim Syafiq's upcoming Fulcrum.)

Meanwhile, Ganjar-Mahfud is struggling to maintain its votes in Central Java and Yogyakarta, where Ganjars' party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), is supporting their campaign. The PDI-P won both provinces with 30 percent of the vote in 2019 (when Joko Widodo ran against Prabowo). Ganjar-Mahfud also hopes to gain votes in East Java and North Sumatra. Together, these four provinces are considered strongholds of the PDI-P. Central Java is particularly critical given Ganjar's two-term tenure as provincial governor, although Gibran's entry into the fray has complicated the situation.

The final stage of the campaign was marked by two distinct dynamics. First, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is now a significant force, not only as a kingmaker but also as a blatant actor. He openly supported Prabowo-Gibran, stating that it is authorized take sides, even as a sitting president.

This has given rise to a counterforce, the second dynamic, which involves a growing mass of opposition and resistance from civil society organizations, university campuses and academics, as well as some sectors of public opinion. public. These groups now openly criticize Prabowo-Gibran/Jokowi, expressing their resistance through various means. This includes an online movement with the hashtag #AsalBukan02 (provided it is not 02), signifying their opposition to Prabowo-Gibran, whose team number is 02.

We're less than a week away from Election Day and the race is too close to call. If the actions of civil society and Prabowo's two opponents succeed, it is entirely possible that the Prabowo-Gibran team will not win outright on February 14.

Another notable movement is the new 4 finger salute gesture, initiated by a Green Party activist who is not participating in the general election. This concept closely aligns with #AsalBukan02: raising four fingers represents 1+3, meaning supporting Team 01 (Anies-Muhaimin) or Team 03 (Ganjar-Mahfud) and not voting for Prabowo-Gibran.

The last of the key movements is initiated by academics from renowned universities across Indonesia, today numbering around thirty and growing. Academics are concerned about the questionable ethical standards of Jokowis and Prabowo-Gibran and the perception that constitutional norms were violated, leading to Gibran's nomination as a vice presidential candidate last year. Added to this are criticisms that some police officers and local officials, who were supposed to be politically neutral, sided with Team 02 and intimidated campaign staffers from opposing campaigns.

These resistance movements, even this late in the game, could affect President Jokowi. His reputation is under threat as his detractors scrutinize his behavior. He was accused of creating a political dynasty and bending the rules to allow his son to become Prabowos' running mate.

Today, people are wondering if Prabowo-Gibran will be able to win the elections in the first round. An outright victory on election day, still plausible, now seems a little more fragile.

A presidential candidate must obtain more than 50 percent of the total national vote and win at least 20 percent of the vote in 19 provinces, before being declared the overall winner. Various polls indicate that Prabowo-Gibran have not yet exceeded this threshold although some more recent surveys this week show they may have exceeded the 50 percent eligibility rate.

In response, Prabowo intensified his campaign efforts in West Java, Banten and Jakarta, where he had previously emerged victorious. In 2019, he scored victories in Banten and West Java, but narrowly lost to Jokowi in Jakarta. (Voters who already supported Prabowo in 2019 are believed to have transferred mainly to the AMIN team.)

The main battlefield is in Central Java and Yogyakarta. In 2019, Jokowi won Central Java with 77 percent of the vote and Yogyakarta, 69 percent. Prabowo-Gibran is banking on Jokowi's influence and he is actively involved in the field. Between December 30, 2023 and January 31, 2024, Jokowi spent nine days in these two provinces during which he inaugurated local infrastructure projects and distributed social aid (Welfare) to the most disadvantaged.

Jokowi's actions pose a significant challenge to Ganjar-Mahfud and more specifically: the PDI-P. He is not only working to increase Prabowo-Gibrans' electability in these areas, but he is also ensuring critical pockets of PDI-P votes for the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), which his youngest son Kaesang Pangarep has been directing since last October. The PSI did not receive enough votes to join the National Parliament (DPR) in 2019, but it is possible that this help from the president could tip the scales this year.

Challenges to Prabowo-Gibran have also come from their two opponents who, since last December, appear to be coordinating at least some of their campaign strategies. One way to indicate this informal alliance is to refrain from attacking each other, particularly during the three debates in which the presidential candidates spoke. Anies and Ganjar warmly greeted each other during the final debate on February 4. There were few confrontations between the two camps. Furthermore, the two camps do not compete aggressively in each other's strongholds.

The AMIN team did not carry out intensive campaigns in Central Java or Yogyakarta, while Ganjar-Mahfud did not carry out intensive campaigns in West Java, Banten or Jakarta. In a showdown, Team AMIN will conclude its campaign with a rally at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), built during Anies' tenure, while Prabowo-Gibran will end its campaign at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (GBK), also in Jakarta.

Ganjar-Mahfud will conclude his campaign in Solo (Surakarta), which has deep symbolism because it is not only Jokowi's hometown and where he was mayor, but also Gibran's territory, since he is now mayor of Solo. Solo is a PDI-P stronghold: in 2019, the party won the city by garnering 59.54 percent of the vote. This allowed the PDI-P to control 30 of the 45 seats in the local parliament in Solos.

