bne IntelliNews – Turkish Finance Minister Simsek reportedly asked Erdogan to remove central bank governor Erkan





Hafize Gaye Erkan's tenure as Turkey's central bank governor ended after the country's Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek called on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remove her. Bloomberg reported on February 7. Announcing the end of her tenure at the central bank, former Wall Street banker Erkan said on February 2 that she had resigned due to a smear campaign. However, the Official Gazette showed that Erdogan had fired her by presidential decision. Bloomberg said his story about what was behind Erkan's departure was based on conversations with people with direct knowledge of the events who all requested anonymity to speak freely about a sensitive topic. Before Erkan's departure after eight months as party leader, tensions, according to press service sources, were high between her, Simsek and other policymakers. More and more, read it Bloomberg report, Simsek and other policymakers feared that the tensions would call into question the credibility and reputation of the central bank. The finance minister finally informed Erdogan of the situation and asked the president to remove Erkan, sources said. Erkan, Turkey's first female central bank governor, who spent nearly a decade at Goldman Sachs Group, complained about a major smear campaign and said she resigned to protect her family and their young child. The sudden end of Erkan's tenure as head of the central bank is embarrassing for Turkey as the regulator's last five governors, including Erkan, all left before completing a single term. Erkan was recruited to be part of a supposedly stable new economic team tasked with resolving the Turkish economy's dire woes, such as the fact that foreign holdings of the country's local debt collapsed by around 96% in just over a decade, due to concerns over Erdogan's past. demands for an unconventional economic policy. Bloomberg The report notes that questions may well arise about the role played by gender in Erkan's downfall and, more broadly, about the status of Turkish women in an economy where their labor force participation rate is the lowest of the 38 countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. . A major source of tension between Erkan and his colleagues before his departure from the central bank were allegations published by a local newspaper in January about his family's role in the central bank's affairs. Bloomberg reported: people with knowledge of the matter said Bloomberg At the time, Erkan's father was a constant presence at the bank and confirmed his involvement in its affairs, particularly in personnel decisions, although he had no official role within the bank. institution. Erkan's father often attended professional events, including a meeting at the Istanbul Chamber of Industry. Simsek was among those surprised by his involvement, the sources said. Days after the allegations were published, Erkan denied them and promised to take legal action.

