Trump's border intervention gives Biden a chance to move from defense to offense





When President Biden agreed to bipartisan negotiations on border legislation last fall, Democratic strategists hoped a deal could take the issue off the table in his re-election campaign.

But with Wednesday's failure of the bipartisan immigration deal at the hands of former President Donald J. Trump, Mr. Biden had something else instead: someone to blame.

The crisis at the southwest border has been one of the thorniest challenges of Mr. Biden's presidency, one that has defied his policy prescriptions and depleted his public support. With record numbers of migrants entering the country illegally, the president has faced pressure from Democrats and Republicans alike to take more action.

For three years, Mr. Biden has struggled to offer voters a compelling answer to the question of why the border has turned into such a crisis under his watch. He avoided any public debate on the issue as much as possible, preferring to focus his message on other priorities. But with Mr. Trump's intervention persuading congressional Republicans to abandon the border deal they themselves had demanded, Mr. Biden finally has an opportunity to move from defense to offense.

The American people are going to know why it failed, he said in a televised speech from the White House. I will take this issue to the country, and voters will know that this is not just a moment, just when we were going to secure the border and fund these other programs, Trump and the MAGA Republicans said no because they are afraid of Donald Trump.

Every day between now and November, he added, the American people will know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends.

Mr. Trump and his allies have ridiculed the idea that Mr. Biden could deflect blame after three years of failure to secure the border.

Joe Biden blamed President Trump for the border crisis that Biden himself created, said Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the former president. This is a blatant and pathetic lie and the American people know the truth. President Trump's policies created the most secure border in American history, and it was Joe Biden who reversed them.

Taking a cue from the former president, Senate Republicans rejected the deal in a vote Wednesday as insufficient. But it left a confusing outcome for the week, coming just a day after House Republicans failed to pass a vote trying to impeach Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the Homeland Security secretary, for failing, they said, to to secure the border, an embarrassing setback for the GOP

The border is one of Mr. Biden's least favorite issues. Illegal crossings have increased since he took office, from 73,944 reported in December 2020 just before his inauguration to 302,034 last December, and governors and mayors from as far away as New York and the Illinoisans have sounded the alarm about the resulting burdens on their communities.

Forty-five percent of Americans now consider the situation at the border a crisis, an increase of 8 percentage points from last spring, and 30 percent consider it very serious, according to a poll last month by CBS News and YouGov. A survey released Wednesday by PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist found that only 29 percent of Americans approve of Mr. Biden's leadership on the issue, as more Democrats and independents express concern.

From a purely political standpoint, Mr. Biden was likely never going to outperform his challenger among voters very concerned about illegal immigration, Mr. Trump's signature issue since his days leading the chanting crowds. construction of the wall in 2016.

But in terms of re-election strategy, Democratic operatives believed Mr. Biden needed to prevent immigration from reducing his support among influential voters disrupted by the influx of undocumented migrants, without alienating progressives disappointed at not having does more to reverse the trend. The politics of the Trump era.

The fact that Mr. Biden adopted the bipartisan agreement brokered by Senators James Lankford, Republican of Oklahoma, shows how much the politics of the issue have changed in recent years; Christopher S. Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut; and Kyrsten Sinema, the Democrat-turned-independent from Arizona.

The legislation would have tightened rules for asylum seekers, expanded detention centers, hired more border agents, sped up the process of returning ineligible migrants and even temporarily closed the border during peak hours. But it did not incorporate any of the signature provisions Democrats have long called for in comprehensive immigration legislation, such as a path to citizenship for those already here or protections for young immigrants brought to the country. when they were children.

Mr. Trump has made clear that he views the deal not as a solution but as a threat to his bid to win back his office. This bill is a great gift to Democrats and a death wish to the Republican Party, he wrote this week on social media. He takes the HORRIBLE JOB the Democrats have done on Immigration and Borders, absolves them, and puts it all on the shoulders of the Republicans. Do not be stupid !!!

Mr. Lankford, one of the Senate's most conservative members, attributed right-wing opposition to the deal to presidential politics. Speaking on the Senate floor, he said a popular commentator he did not identify told him: If you try to propose a bill that resolves the border crisis in this presidential year, I will everything I can to destroy you because I don't want you. solve this problem during the presidential election.

The White House wasted no time framing the issue as an obstructionist Mr. Trump bullying Republicans into making a deal that has the backing of conservative institutions, including the Border Patrol union that has previously supported Mr. Trump . Will the House Republican Party vote with the Border Patrol to secure the border, or with Donald Trump for more fentanyl? » asked the White House in a memo sent to reporters.

The change was welcome for Democrats eyeing a close election. Until recently, the border was almost exclusively President Biden's problem, said Geoffrey Garin, a Democratic pollster. But now, by blocking strong, bipartisan border legislation, Republicans have made that their problem, too.

He added: “The fact that President Biden can now say he was prepared to sign and implement the toughest border law in history, but Republicans blocked it at Trump's behest places Biden in a much better position than before in the immigration debate.

Margie Omero, another Democratic strategist, said voters would understand which side actually wanted to get things done. Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are working to find solutions, she said. The Republican Party routinely obstructs and scores political points to address our major challenges.

Mr. Biden's critics, however, doubt whether he can shift blame after so much time. For much of his presidency, they said, the president and his allies resisted even admitting that there was a crisis, only to change the subject and say that there is one and that it is Mr. Trump’s fault.

That seems absurd to me on its face, said Mark S. Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies and a leading advocate for stricter policies. Obviously Biden supporters will seize on it, and obviously Trump supporters won't care. The question is whether people in the industry will buy it or not. I find it hard to believe that anyone would believe that. After three years?

Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist, called it a blatantly cynical ploy that won't work. He must really think voters are stupid, trying to convince them that after three years of his policies, Republicans are somehow at fault, Mr. Jennings said. No one believes Joe Biden wants to be tougher on the border. Please. His administration has been saying for three years that the border is secure. What changed? Oh. It's election time.

Elections, of course, revolve around narratives. For three years, Republicans have had a clear script when it comes to the border. Mr. Biden has opened the floodgates, whether intentionally or through incompetence. Now the president has a counter-narrative to offer: whatever may have happened before, at least he wanted to solve the problem, and Mr. Trump didn't. The next nine months will test which is more convincing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/07/us/politics/trump-border-biden.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos