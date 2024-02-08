PM Narendra Modi completed incomplete Congress work: Suvendu Adhiakri





Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot of work which was left incomplete by the Congress, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday. This is why the name of Narendra Modi is agitating the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done many important works in the country which remained incomplete by the Congress. The abrogation of Article 370, declassification of Netaji files, installation of Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses statue on Kartvyapath, stopping of Triple Talak and establishment of Sardar Ballavbhai Patels statue, all these have was made by Modiji. This work should have been done by Congress, but it failed to do so, Adhikari said. The Opposition leader also said that the Congress should have changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, but Yogi Adityanath did it. “The current Congress headquarters is in Italy. They are worried about Prime Minister Modi,” he added.

The West Bengal government has done nothing for the fishing community in the state, Adhikari alleged on Wednesday. Fishing is the main source of livelihood in the East Midnapores Digha region. Fish are exported from here to different parts of the world. No development of the fishing community has been observed here. Recently, Union Fisheries Minister Puroshottomdas Rupala visited the region. He observed that no central government scheme was introduced in Bengal, Adhikari said. Slamming Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari said: No minority Muslim community has been stopped by the state government due to vote bank. So, in Bengal, criminals from minority communities are arrested here. Adhikari visited Digha to show support to a rape victim who was gang-raped in Digha, who was visiting the tourist spot and looking for a hotel. Common people want justice for the corruption and irregularities that have taken place in Bengal. It is the role of the LoP to bring these corruption issues to the forefront, Adhikari said, adding that people can inform the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate of central agencies about the issues of corruption.



