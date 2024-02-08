The Supreme Court may not emerge unscathed from its latest meeting with Trump





CNN-

Few critical American democratic institutions emerged intact from the entanglement with Donald Trump.

Today, the United States Supreme Court faces its biggest test yet, facing the former president.

On Thursday, the nine justices will hear a case with critical implications for the 2024 election regarding the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to remove Trump from the ballot due to the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment. Early next week, the Supreme Court may also consider hearing another appeal from Trump, against a lower court ruling rejecting his request for absolute presidential immunity for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. following his false claims of election fraud.

These two extremely important and politically charged cases could plunge the justices deeper into a presidential election than at any time since the court decided the disputed 2000 election in favor of then-Texas Governor George W. Bush rather than of then-Vice President Al Gore. The historic repercussions of his new political adventure on the campaign trail could resonate even longer than the affair that ended a bitter post-election period a quarter of a century ago. And given Trump's usual refusal to accept the rules and election results, no one would be surprised if the court were drawn deeper into the partisan fray before or after the November presidential election, assuming Trump becomes the Republican candidate.

14th Amendment Case: How We Got Here

The idea that the Supreme Court is above politics has long been rather outdated given generations of sensitive decisions on politicized issues, including slavery, voting rights, civil rights, desegregation, interracial and same-sex marriage, health care and recently abortion. But no modern president has gone further than Trump in daring to shatter the idea that judges are obligated to pursue a higher mission than partisan politics preserving the rule of law.

Trump, four times criminally indicted, repeatedly seeks to rely on or discredit the institutions that can hold him accountable, restrict his power, or contradict his endlessly presented alternative realities. He draws them into his vitriol and lies in a way that has damaged their supposed reputation for being above the fray.

When he loses an election, he claims it is rigged; when the press reports the truth, he denounces false news; when he is investigated, he claims it is a witch hunt; when indicted, he warns that the grand jury is biased; when he loses a case, he condemns the entire justice system as corrupt. The mantra of victimhood is now at the center of a presidential campaign based on a sense of political persecution and motivating his determination to devote a second term to revenge.

Although Trump is not expected to attend Thursday's arguments at the Supreme Court, the justices know what is coming.

During his high-profile trials, the ex-president worked tirelessly to discredit the legitimacy of courts and judges. During his civil fraud trial in New York, for example, he frequently clashed with the judge and lambasted him, his team and the case during his regular breaks outside the courtroom. hearing. Trump withdrew last month from a defamation lawsuit filed by writer E. Jean Carroll, shortly before a jury handed him a stunning $83 million victory. After an appeals court in Washington, D.C., this week rejected Trump's extraordinary and unconstitutional claims of total immunity for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. ., attacked the legitimacy of the judges who ruled. unanimously. No one who watched is shocked by this partisan hack, but here we go, he wrote on X. It's time for SCOTUS to step up. In several of the cases in which the elder Trump is involved, judges have imposed silence orders to protect integrity. of the procedure.

The ex-president's power over his supporters is such that millions of them willingly accept his lies and come to believe that key government institutions are corrupt. This leaves the American political system and the rule of law more compromised than before. The result is that many voters, at least in his political base, are overlooking the seriousness of Trump's alleged offenses.

'That's leadership': Iowa voters react to Trump's comment about being a dictator

According to a CNN poll conducted late last month, 49 percent of Republicans believe Trump did nothing wrong after the last presidential election. While 40% said his actions were unethical, only 11% said they were illegal.

Many Trump voters feel they have been disappointed in government or have lost faith in institutions, authority figures and experts. Trump's success in portraying his legal woes as a vast conspiracy plays on these sentiments and threatens to inflict long-term damage on the country's democratic institutions. A legal system considered crooked and biased cannot maintain the trust of its citizens for long. The perception that law enforcement overreached its actions against Trump has only deepened his supporters' sympathy for him.

The prospect of being drawn into the hyperpoliticized arena of a presidential election is a nightmare for Chief Justice John Roberts, who has often sought to protect the high court from reputational damage caused by the country's runaway politics .

But an election case involving Trump, at a time of partisan fury far greater than the bitter aftermath of the 2000 election, could be an even more serious matter, especially if one of the courts' decisions ends up backfiring against Trump. The former president does not adhere to the same moral codes as Gore, who graciously swallowed his anger and accepted his electoral defeat after the Bush v. Gore decision. In the past, adverse high court rulings against Trump have been met with sharp criticism from the former president. He also suggested that the failure of the three justices he appointed, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, to do what he wanted was a symptom of disloyalty. This attitude highlights Trump's transactional nature and his unawareness of judges' duty to the law.

I am not satisfied with the Supreme Court. They love to rule against me. I chose three people. I fought like hell for them, Trump said in his famous speech on January 6, 2021 in Washington which followed the mob attack on the US Capitol which is at the origin of the two cases swirling around the president to which the court should face. . It almost seems like they are doing everything possible to harm all of us and our country. To harm our country, Trump continued, referring to judges.

Trump echoed those remarks before the Iowa caucuses last month, opening an effort to work with the Supreme Court's arbitrators or conservative justices regarding the Colorado case. He claimed that judges appointed by Democratic presidents were openly partisan and lamented that those chosen by Republican presidents had not followed suit. When you're a Republican judge and you've been appointed by, say, Trump, they go out of their way to hurt you, so they can show that they've been fair, just, honorable people. It's an incredible difference. Trump continued: “It's a different wiring system or something, but all I want is just, I fought really hard to really have three very, very good people. I hope just that they will be fair because the other side is playing the referee.”

Any judge who issues verdicts contradictory to Trump's views risks becoming a target.

Trump posts 2 a.m. 'Thanksgiving message' with list of insults

The former president's attack on a district judge who ruled against the Trump administration in an asylum case prompted Roberts in 2019 to try to insulate the judiciary from politics. We don't have Obama judges, or Trump judges, or Bush judges, or Clinton judges, Roberts wrote in an extraordinary statement that didn't name Trump, but clearly meant it. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges who do their best to ensure that those who appear before them have equal rights.

Since then, including in several cases in which judges refused to hear or rejected Trump's claims about the 2020 election, he has had a strained relationship with the high court.

Joan Biskupic, CNN's senior Supreme Court analyst, reported in her book Nine Black Robes that Roberts had become increasingly skeptical of the policies of a Trump administration that had repeatedly pushed the boundaries of law. For example, Biskupic wrote that Roberts changed her vote to seal a 5-4 decision against Trump's plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form.

And Biskupic also highlighted how Roberts quietly negotiated strong majorities against Trump's attempts to keep his personal taxes and other financial records with the Manhattan District Attorney and, separately, committees in the U.S. House of Representatives.

After Trump's presidency, he and the high court were at odds again. The justices blocked Trump's attempt to prevent the release of presidential records to a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, for example.

None of these cases will impact how the court rules in the Colorado case, or whether it decides whether to respond to Trump's likely appeal on the immunity issue.

But history shows that whatever the court decides, Trump's response will be filtered by his highly developed sense of injustice and suspicion of institutions of accountability and by his often self-serving interpretation of the law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/08/politics/donald-trump-supreme-court-2024-analysis/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos