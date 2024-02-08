Indonesian students demand president remain neutral ahead of vote





JAKARTA (Reuters) – Around 100 students marched in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Wednesday to protest what they see as political interference by outgoing President Joko Widodo in the presidential election to be held on February 14 . Although Jokowi, as the president is known, has not explicitly endorsed any of the three candidates in the election, he has made high-profile appearances with front-runner Prabowo Subianto, whose running mate is the eldest son of president, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. In Indonesia, sitting presidents are allowed to campaign for candidates provided they do not use state resources and take official leave to do so, but incumbent presidents have generally remained neutral. Jokowi faces growing allegations of ethical lapses and election interference, particularly after a top court changed eligibility rules in October, allowing Gibran to run. Jokowi sought to reassure citizens on Wednesday, saying he would not participate in any campaign events in the run-up to polling day. “Under the law, the president is allowed to participate in any campaign. But if the question is whether I will campaign or not, the answer is: I will not campaign,” he said. declared. Protesters dressed in green and blue varsity jackets held banners near the Indonesian presidential palace in Jakarta saying “reject unfair elections”, “Jokowi is deceitful” and “Jokowi is a traitor to [the ]era of reform”, referring to a period after the fall of authoritarian leader Suharto in 1998. “We are done with the president's intervention in the 2024 elections, especially to help a human rights criminal win the elections,” protest organizer Tegar Afriansyah said before the protest . He was referring to allegations of human rights violations made against former special forces commander Prabowo, who denied them. Students can be a formidable political force in Indonesia. Among Wednesday's protesters were activists from Jakarta's Trisakti University, where in 1998 four students were shot dead and dozens more injured, sparking nationwide riots and protests that ultimately brought down Suharto. The gathering comes after academics from dozens of universities held a news conference last week to express concerns about Indonesia's democratic decline and urge Jokowi and state officials to remain neutral. Prabowo maintains a solid lead over his rivals, former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, according to the latest opinion polls. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Ananda Teresia, additional reporting by Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana, editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Raju Gopalakrishnan, Alexandra Hudson)

