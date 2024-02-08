Ahok says Jokowi cannot work, the facts are as follows

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Viral video on social media which recorded PDIP politician Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok asking whether President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Gibran Rakabuming could work or not.

In the video, a mother says that her family members chose the number 2 couple Prabowo-Gibran. Ahok then explained that he did not want to elect a president who was in poor health, emotional and unable to work. Ahok was worried if Gibran suddenly assumed office.

“Also, we are worried that Gibran will suddenly stand up,” Ahok said on stage.

According to the mother, it would indeed be good if Gibran was promoted. However, Ahok questioned Gibran's evidence that he could work.

“But if the president is only two years old, his character is tested if he has power. Now I want to ask, where is there evidence that Gibran can work as long as he is mayor? So do you think Mr. Jokowi can also work?” Ahok said.

Ahok in the video is actually reluctant to talk about it in an open forum. However, according to him, it would be unfair to elect a president without basing himself on his work abilities.

“Well, that's why we can debate, I know better, that's why I don't feel comfortable speaking in public. But if you want to choose Mr. Prabowo, that's your right .But I also want to say that it is not fair if we choose the president without basing on his work capacity,” Ahok said.

According to detik.com, Ahok was contacted separately regarding the viral video showing him speaking about “Jokowi and Gibran's work.” However, he was reluctant to explain further.

Citing detik.com, PDIP politician Ima Mahdiah then explained the meaning of Ahok's statement “where is the proof that Gibran can work.” According to Ima, Gibran's background was not tested during his tenure.

“What Mr. Ahok means is that Gibran has only been mayor for less than 4 years. With no legislative experience, and only a lifetime of executive experience, he is now running in the presidential election, his record “Ima told reporters.

According to Ima, Ahok's remarks were in line with Jokowi's statement last year. Namely Jokowi's statement that Gibran has just taken office in Solo, so it is not appropriate to run as a vice presidential candidate.

“This is consistent with comments made by Pak Jokowi in May 2023, who said that at that time, Gibran had only been mayor for 2 years, so it would be illogical for him to be nominated as a vice presidential candidate. pretty much what I understood from what Pak Ahok said. said,” he added.

There is a point of failure in the economic sector in the Jokowi era

Even though the Indonesian economy was able to grow, outside of the pandemic era, there were several points where the Jokowi-era Indonesian economy failed to meet expectations or was even considered a failure.

First of all, IAnji Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the 2014 presidential election campaign, one of which was realizing that economic growth in Indonesia could reach 7%. However, this promise can only be realized in 2023.

The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that the Indonesian economy for the whole of 2023 will grow by 5.05%. This growth is much lower than that of 2022 which reached 5.31%.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 reached 5.04%. With an annual growth of 5.05%, the total GDP reached IDR 20,892.4 T and the GDP per capita reached IDR 74.96 million.

Second, Jokowi is seen as having a lot of duties related to manufacturing growth which continues to slow.

At the same time, the contribution of Indonesia's manufacturing industry has declined significantly since 2001. In 2001, the growth of Indonesia's manufacturing sector reached 29.1%, but unfortunately this figure continues to decline until 2023, where it only reaches 18.7%.

OECD data on manufacturing value added as a share of output also shows a declining trend in Indonesia over the past two decades.

Since President Jokowi took office in 2014, the average value added of the manufacturing sector was around 39.12% until 2020, much lower than the average during the Megawati era (43.94%) and President SBY (41.64%).

Apart from that, the point to be made is about taxes. Throughout the 2015-2022 era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the average tax revenue was only IDR 91.5 trillion per year. The government was only able to collect significant taxes in the last two years, namely an increase of Rp 206,206 in 2021 and Rp 438 trillion in 2022. This must also have been helped by the sudden collapse prices of raw materials.

Indonesia's tax rate has continued to decline over the past 20 years. The tax ratio figure is still lower than neighboring countries, such as Malaysia, Vietnam and Vanuatu. The tax ratio calculates tax revenue in relation to the value of gross domestic product (GDP).Data from the Indonesian Ministry of Finance shows that the realized tax rate in 2022 will be 10.41% of GDP.

However, the tax ratio target for 2023 was actually lowered to 9.61%. This means that the tax rate will return toa single digit.This figure will also be the lowest in at least 20 years.

The exception is 2020 and 2021, as this year was an anomaly following the collapse of the global and Indonesian economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Indonesia's tax rate has continued to decline over the past 20 years, from 12% in 2003 to 10.41% in 2022.

During this period, the highest tax rate was recorded in 2008 at 13.3%. 2008 was the only period when Indonesia's tax rate reached 13%.

According to OECD data, the ASEAN country with the highest tax rate in 2021 is Vietnam at 22.7%, followed by the Philippines (17.8%), Thailand (16 .5%), Singapore (12.8%) and Malaysia (11.4%). ).

SEARCH CNBCINDONESIA

[Gambas:Video CNBC]



