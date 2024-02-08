Pakistan elections are a sham without Imran Khan





It's election day in Pakistan. But in the world's fifth-largest democracy, people cannot vote for the most popular leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who cannot run for office after being disbarred. Khan will spend today – and potentially another 14 years – in prison. So how did the situation get so bad and what does it have in store for us?

Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are leading opinion polls, but their election symbol has been banned and observers predict the vote will be a fait accompli for former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Muslim League (PML-N).

The sad truth is that Pakistan operates under a hybrid regime, where the support or opposition of its generals is more important than what voters want.

Political leaders have fallen from grace in the past, and some have paid with their lives, while others have remained in the background until rallying behind the generals again, in hopes of ascending to the throne. . Khan took a different path. After being ousted in 2022, he took to the streets and has been the target of the generals' fury ever since.

Khan has faced dozens of accusations, ranging from illegal marriage to terrorism. More importantly, he was accused of violating the Official Secrets Act following the publication of a confidential diplomatic figure sent by Pakistan's ambassador to the United States in 2022. The cable reportedly indicated that officials from Washington sought to remove Khan from power.

“This case and the charges against me have far-reaching consequences for the future of Pakistan, because if I were convicted in this case, no Prime Minister will ever be able to stand up to the powerful army chief or the unjust demands from an external power such as the United States,” Khan told the trial judge in his 10-page defense statement last week.

As political analyst Jeffrey Sachs has noted, one of the main instruments of American foreign policy is covert regime change. The silence of the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union on the Khan case is telling.

Unfair trials

Khan doesn't get a fair chance in any of his cases. Rushed trials seem to have predetermined outcomes. In the state secrets case, he was sentenced last week, alongside the country's former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, to 10 years in prison.

Also last week, Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case centered on the sale of state gifts. Days later, they were both sentenced to seven years in prison for illegal marriage, marking a new low in Pakistan's tainted judicial history.

Only time will tell if Khan can survive this all-out assault and emerge from his prison cell.

The three convictions were obtained by depriving Khan of the right to appoint a lawyer of his choice, denying him legal assistance, refusing to produce defense witnesses or evidence, and concluding all trials within a period of time. one week. All three trials took place in prison, with limited access to the public and media.

Khan found himself in this position after angering some of Pakistan's most powerful officials. Given his patriotic (some would say nationalist) agenda and policies, he still enjoys great support among rank-and-file soldiers – but not among the higher-ups. Today he faces their anger.

In 2019, Khan dismissed intelligence chief General Asim Munir, who is now the army chief. He has also clashed in the past with Qazi Faez Isa, now Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Beyond simply refusing to accept his fate at the hands of army generals, Khan organized large-scale political rallies across the country to denounce them. In November 2022, he was the victim of an unsuccessful assassination attempt, for which he blamed state forces. A few months later, in May 2023, he was arrested – a development that sparked massive protests, with some demonstrators storming the army headquarters.

Repression of dissent

Since then, Pakistan has experienced a terrible time for political dissent. The military launched a massive crackdown on Khan's PTI, with leaders arrested on random charges or missing. Journalists covering the saga have also disappeared or been found dead.

There were also a series of press conferences in which PTI leaders either left politics altogether, often after threats of violence against their immediate family members, or left the PTI to join another party. Some even spoke out against Khan and made new alliances. But Khan remains standing, refusing to back down.

With journalists silenced, Khan banned from TV channels, political activists facing military trials and PTI stifled by the banning of its election symbol following a dubious court verdict, the odds are stacked against Khan.

Thursday's elections are already considered the most rigged in the country's history. PTI party offices and candidates' homes were raided. People were reportedly assigned polling stations unrelated to where they lived, and there appeared to be flaws in the election management system that collects and tabulates results.

Despite these efforts to keep Khan away, he remains the country's most popular leader. He hopes for high voter turnout to challenge the generals' tactics.

Only time will tell if Khan can survive this all-out assault and emerge from his prison cell. Regardless, the generals disenfranchised the country's ever-growing population and compromised all state institutions, especially the justice system.

Today's youth must participate in the political process, but if the elections are stolen from them, Pakistan's hopes for true democracy will once again be dashed.

