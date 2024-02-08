Indonesian Jokowi does not interfere in elections and supports Prabowo for continuity: loyalist





JAKARTA A longtime ally of Indonesian President Joko Widodo has launched a fierce defense of the popular leader amid a storm of criticism, rejecting allegations of political interference to try to influence the outcome of the Feb. 14 presidential election . In an interview broadcast on February 7, senior minister and Jokowi loyalist Luhut Pandjaitan confirmed that the Indonesian president was backing frontrunner and former rival Prabowo Subianto as the candidate most likely to continue his agenda after a decade in power. Mr. Widodo, also known as Jokowi, cannot seek re-election and has not explicitly endorsed a candidate. He faced growing allegations of ethical lapses and interference before the election, including a last-minute court decision to change election rules that allowed his son to become a candidate for office. vice-presidency of Mr. Prabowos. Mr. Widodo rejected them. Mr. Luhut said there was nothing wrong with the decision of the Constitutional Court, then headed by Mr. Widodos' brother-in-law, who remains on the bench. The judge was reprimanded by an ethics committee for intentionally allowing intervention by an external party, whom he did not name. Do you think it is possible for the president to influence these nine judges? If that is the case, there must be something wrong with the nomination process, Luhut told CNN Indonesia. Asked why Mr. Widodo was supporting Mr. Prabowo, Mr. Luhut said the Indonesian president believed he was the candidate to advance his economic policies, such as the creation of downstream industries to deal with natural resources after its successful implementation on nickel. This continuity demonstrates Jokowi's love for this republic. The current programs are the forces that will improve Indonesia's economy, Luhut said. Another administration could block progress in the resource-rich country to raise revenues, he said, adding that only Mr. Prabowo had shown strong support for Mr. Widodos's endorsement policies. While his rival Anies Baswedan criticized the rapid expansion of nickel processing, all three candidates said they would continue to develop resource processing industries. It has nothing to do with his son being on the ticket, Mr. Luhut said of Mr. Widodo's support for Mr. Prabowo. It's reasonable for someone to want their child to be vice president. Some analysts say Mr. Widodos' support for Mr. Prabowo and his son as his running mate is a calculated move to protect his legacy and maintain his political influence after he leaves office in 2024. Mr Luhut praised Mr Prabowo, who has been accused but denies committing human rights abuses in the 1990s when he was a special forces commander. Mr Luhut said people should not be obsessed with Mr Prabowo's past. It has proven itself. I never doubted his sense of nationalism, I never doubted his consistency and I never doubted his love for this republic, said Mr. Luhut. REUTERS

