Politics
Putin, Zelensky congratulate Azerbaijan's Aliyev on election victory after retaking Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan — The presidents of Ukraine and Russia congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev after his expected landslide victory, with preliminary results released Thursday showing his resounding victory in the presidential election held the day before.
Aliyev had called an early vote just months after his forces quickly reclaimed the Karabakh region from ethnic Armenian separatists who had controlled it for three decades. He now begins a new seven-year term.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called Aliyev and the two spoke about continuing their strategic partnerships, according to the Azerbaijani leader's press service.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted his congratulations on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he appreciated Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and appreciated mutual support for sovereignty and integrity territorial of our States.
With just over 93% of ballots counted, Aliyev received more than 92% of the vote, Central Election Commission head Mazahir Panahov said Thursday morning. His three main opponents were far behind and conceded the race, congratulating Aliyev, the Interfax Azerbaijan news agency reported.
Aliyev, 62, has been in power for more than 20 years, succeeding his father who was Azerbaijan's communist boss and then president for a decade when the country became independent after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 .
Other leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi, also offered their congratulations.
Analysts suggest that Aliyev brought forward the elections to capitalize on his renewed popularity following the September Karabakh blitz. He will be in the spotlight in November when Azerbaijan, a country that relies heavily on fossil fuel revenues, hosts a United Nations conference on climate change.
Election officials reported turnout was high, saying more than 76% of eligible voters cast ballots during the 11 hours of voting. Even before the preliminary results were announced, several hundred people carrying Azerbaijani flags gathered in Baku to dance and sing in celebration.
Aliyev said he wanted these elections to mark the beginning of a new era, in which Azerbaijan would have full control of its territory. He and his family voted in Khankendi, a town called Stepanakert by Armenians when it was home to the headquarters of the self-proclaimed separatist government.
The region, known internationally as Nagorno-Karabakh, and large swathes of surrounding territory came under the full control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia following the end of a separatist war in 1994.
Azerbaijan reclaimed part of Karabakh and most of the surrounding territory in 2020 during a six-week war, which ended in a truce brokered by Moscow. In December 2022, Azerbaijan began blocking the road connecting the region to Armenia, causing food and fuel shortages, then launched a blitz in September that routed separatist forces in a single day and forced them to lay down their arms.
More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled the region after the defeat of separatist forces, leaving it almost deserted.
During his visit to the city in November, Aliyev said in his speech at the military parade marking the victory that we have shown the whole world the strength, determination and indomitable spirit of the Azerbaijani people.
In Fuzuli, the Azerbaijani town near Karabakh that was controlled by Armenian forces until 2020, Raya Feyziyeva, 73, said on election day that she felt good and was grateful to Aliyev for having reconquered his hometown. She said she was forced to leave Fuzuli after it was taken over by Armenian forces and the expulsion of its ethnic Azerbaijani population in 1993.
“I feel calm knowing that I will be buried in my native country,” she said.
In the village of Agali, in the Zangilan region, another region close to Karabakh that was reconquered from Armenian forces, participation was just as strong. Mubariz Farhadov, head of the local polling station set up in a newly built school, said he was filled with joy to witness a historic moment when elections were held in our native country for the first time in 30 years.
There is no limit to the number of terms Aliyev can serve, and the other six candidates posed no real challenge. Some of them have already publicly congratulated Aliyev.
Aliyev's tenure in power has been marked by the introduction of increasingly strict laws that restrict political debate as well as the arrests of opposition figures and independent journalists, particularly in the run-up to the 'presidential election.
Azerbaijan's two main opposition parties, Musavat and the Popular Front of Azerbaijan, did not take part in the vote, and some opposition members claimed it may have been rigged.
