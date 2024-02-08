



It's election day in Pakistan. As the country prepares for the 2024 elections, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently in prison, has cast his vote by mail, according to media reports. Disqualified from the elections and his party symbol, the bat, also removed, Khan urged his supporters to go out and vote, still hoping to get a google.

Let the world know that this is the level to which the illegitimate and fascist regime has fallen! Petrified by tomorrow's massive turnout in general elections, controlled media is being used to spread fake news about PTI boycotting elections, as well as broadcasting fake audio! The illegitimate regime used every ounce of fascism, propaganda and unprecedented pre-election manipulation against Pakistan's largest, most popular and only federal party, the PTI, led by the illegally incarcerated Imran Khan. Yet the nation's determination proved stronger than oppression! The will of the people will reign supreme!, official nickname of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf published on X.

But it won't be easy. The Imran project has failed and the decks are open for the lion of Punjab, Nawaz Sharif. It is clear that the army supports Sharif, whose lifetime ban has been revoked. And in a way, the election is a remake of 2018. The plot remains the same: Sharif was in the dock then and Khan is now. Imran Khan was the blue-eyed boy and was chosen to be the new Prime Minister. Yet a Gallup opinion poll in December found his approval rating at 57 percent to Sharif's 52 percent.

The question is can Khan overthrow the might of the army? His break with the fauj certainly changed the rules of relations between the civil government and the army. Especially after his supporters went on a rampage and set fire to a building in Rawalpindi, the army headquarters. New chief of staff Asif Munir will certainly ensure that the next government toes the lines.

The stakes are high for Pakistan. An economic crisis threatens; this will be the new government's biggest challenge. Inflation rose to 28 percent in January according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. (This was slightly lower than December at 29.99 percent). The country will have to pay $77.5 billion to repay its debt over the next three years. The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have promised to boost the economy. The PPP promised to provide free electricity to poor families up to 300 kilowatts and the PMLN to increase exports to $60 billion, but it will do so. be a difficult climb.

But the vote is taking place in a context of reinforced security. The Interior Ministry has temporarily suspended mobile services across the country, according to media reports, due to the deteriorating security situation. On Wednesday, consecutive explosions in Balochistan on the eve of polls killed 28 people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2024/02/08/pakistan-polls-with-imran-khan-in-jail-decks-clear-for-nawaz-sharifs-return-to-power.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos