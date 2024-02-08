Polling stations close in Pakistan after millions vote in violent election





Polling stations closed on Thursday after millions of Pakistanis voted in an election marred by allegations of fraud, with authorities suspending mobile phone services all day and the country's most popular politician in jail .

Pollsters predicted low turnout among the country's 128 million eligible voters following a lackluster campaign overshadowed by the jailing of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the obstruction of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party ( PTI) by the military-led establishment.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected to win the largest number of seats in Thursday's vote, with analysts saying its founder, 74-year-old Nawaz Sharif, has won the generals' blessing.

Adding to concerns about the integrity of the vote, authorities announced just before voting opened that they had suspended mobile phone services across the country “in order to maintain public order” after two explosions on Wednesday that killed 28 people.

01:48

Nighat Dad, a lawyer who runs the nonprofit Digital Rights Foundation, said the outage “is an attack on the democratic rights of Pakistanis.”

“Shutting down cell phone services is not a solution to national security problems. If you block access to information, you create more chaos.”

In Pakistan, voters rely on a text messaging service to confirm the polling station where they are registered.

Forty-year-old Abdul Jabbar said the internet outage left him and his wife unable to use the service.

“Other PTI supporters eventually helped us find him,” he told AFP.

“Fear for my vote”

Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. (03:00 GMT) and were due to close at 5:00 p.m. They were guarded by armed security forces.

“My only fear is whether my vote will be counted for the same party I cast it for. At the same time, for the poor, no matter who is in charge, we need a government that can control the “inflation,” said Syed Tassawar, a 39-year-old construction worker.

Read moreA revolving door policy? Army's shadow looms over Pakistan's elections

Haleema Shafiq, a 22-year-old psychology student who is voting for the first time, said she believes in the importance of voting.

“I believe in democracy. I want a government that can make Pakistan safer for girls,” she told AFP in Islamabad.

In the central city of Multan, Ayesha Bibi said the next government will need to provide more schools for rural women.

“We came here on foot and then in a tractor-trailer. It was a very difficult and hard journey,” the housewife said.

Deadly explosion on election day in Balochistan province

More than 650,000 military, paramilitary and police personnel have been deployed to provide security for an election already marred by violence.

Two security guards were killed and nine injured in an explosion near a polling station in the town of Lajja in southwestern Balochistan province on Thursday, an official said.

Further details were not immediately available.

The day before, at least 28 people were killed and more than 30 injured by two bomb attacks in front of candidate offices in the province, in attacks claimed a few hours later by the Islamic State group.

Read more Deadly double explosions target offices of Pakistani candidates on eve of elections

Justifying the cut-off of mobile phones, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said that “security measures are essential to maintain public order and deal with potential threats.”

The Foreign Office said land borders with neighbors Iran and Afghanistan would also be closed to all traffic on Thursday as a security measure.

The election numbers are staggering in the nuclear-armed country of 240 million people, the fifth most populous country in the world.

Nearly 18,000 candidates are vying for seats in the national assemblies and four provincial assemblies, including 266 seats directly contested in the former, 70 additional seats reserved for women and minorities and 749 seats in regional parliaments.

The tables have turned

Thursday's election resembles that of 2018, but with reversed roles.

Then it was Sharif who was disqualified due to a series of corruption convictions, while Khan rose to power with the backing of the military, as well as real support.

While voting at a school in Lahore on Thursday, Sharif denied having a deal with the military to govern.

“I actually never had any problems with the military,” he said.

Pakistan's election history is littered with allegations of rigging as well as favoritism, said Bilal Gilani, executive director of polling group Gallup Pakistan.

“It’s a managed democracy, led by the military,” he said.

However, unlike the last poll, the opposition party's name was removed from the ballot papers, forcing PTI-selected candidates to run as independents.

Khan, a former international cricketer who led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 World Cup, was sentenced last week to lengthy prison terms for treason, corruption and illegal marriage.

A PTI official told AFP that Khan was allowed to vote by mail from Adiala prison.

Analysts say the smear shows how worried the military is that the PTI-selected candidates could still prove a deciding factor in Thursday's vote.

If Sharif does not achieve a ruling majority, he will likely take power through a coalition with one or more junior partners, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), another family dynasty now led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Pollsters said the election left the population the most “disheartened” in years.

According to observers, the winner will take control of a deeply divided country whose economy is in tatters.

Inflation was galloping at nearly 30 percent, the rupee had been in freefall for three years, and the balance of payments deficit was freezing imports, severely hampering industrial growth.

(AFP)

