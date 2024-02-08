Donald Trump wants to win Nevada in 2024. So he's already looking towards NovemberExBulletin





HENDERSON, Nev. Former President Donald Trump is expected to return to Nevada for Thursday's caucuses where he is all but assured of sweeping the state's 26 delegates.

His main rival, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, wasn't even on the ballot, opting instead for Tuesday's more symbolic Republican primary election.

Assured of victory, Trump is looking ahead and testing general election hardware for a crucial audience in one of the most crucial states in the 2024 race.

“We won't have a lot of competition, but that doesn't matter,” Trump told a raucous crowd at a recent rally in Las Vegas. “We want to get a big, beautiful mandate. And next November, we're going to win the swing state of Nevada.”

While many eyes are on the upcoming battle between Trump and Haley in his home state of South Carolina, the former president is increasingly turning his attention to his likely next opponent: President Biden.

Nevada voters also look to November

On a rainy day in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, Danielle Harper, 39, says she is already looking beyond the nomination contests to the November election.

As she took groceries out of a cart, she complained about the high cost of food.

“I walk out of the grocery store pissed. I promise you, I'm not happy with this grocery bill,” said Harper, a mother who previously owned a medical spa. “$22 for a package of chicken is excessive. This is America. It's crazy.”

She says she would “never, ever vote” for Biden, but she’s also not sure she could vote for Trump.

As a disgruntled voter, she knows the Trump campaign is trying to court her vote.

“I’m absolutely exactly who they want,” she said. “Middle-class white lady, I'm the target of the Republicans. They'll say anything they can to get me to vote for them.

Parked a row from the grocery store, Denise Caballero, 54, would prefer not to vote for Trump either, but she is resigned to doing so if it is between the former and current president.

“People were like, 'oh, you're voting for the lesser evil of the two,'” she said. “But no, I vote for what I want for my children, for the future.”

While the U.S. economy has rebounded in many ways, Nevada's recovery has been slower.

Due to the state's reliance on the hospitality and tourism industries, Nevada has been hit exceptionally hard during Covid.

Its unemployment rate remains almost 2 points higher than that of the rest of the country.

Trump stoked those concerns at a recent rally in East Last Vegas, lambasting Biden over the economy and the crisis at the southern border.

“There is no doubt that what Joe Biden is doing is a crime against our nation,” he said. “This is an absolute betrayal of our country.”

This week, Trump continued that message through local radio and newspaper interviews.

Battlefield

Trump lost Nevada in 2016 and 2020, but Nevada pollster Zac Moyle says Trump is much stronger than he was then.

He points to registration trends among Republicans, the Latino vote and lingering concerns about the local economy as reasons why Trump has a good chance of winning the state in 2024.

“If we just look at statewide registration as a whole and see how much, you know, Democrats are losing ground in terms of voter registration advantages, particularly in County Clark,” said Moyle, who previously served as state Republican Party executive. director.

Biden also made no moves during his visit to Nevada this weekend ahead of the Democratic primaries, despite his assured victory.

He touted progress in the economy and warned of a nightmare if Trump returned to power.

“Donald, I have some bad news for you, buddy. It's too late,” Biden told a cheering crowd.

“You are one of only two presidents in American history. You and Herbert Hoover, who left office with fewer jobs than when you arrived.”

The dueling visits are another sign of the state's importance, but both candidates will have to overcome their lack of enthusiasm for a likely rematch.

Back in Henderson, Patricia Diaz, 73, doesn't consider herself a politically active person. But she believes it is important to vote.

The retired educator would like to see other candidates emerge, but she believes the lines have been drawn between Biden and Trump.

She plans to vote for Biden in the general election.

“It would be so sad if this country was represented by someone who has been accused of crimes etc.” » she declared after voting in the Democratic primary. “But you only have one voice.”

