Indonesian Anies benefits from slight progress in the presidential race





By Kanupriya Kapoor (Reuters) – Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan is the dark horse in Indonesia's Feb. 14 presidential election. While the 54-year-old has gotten off to a slow start as an independent candidate, his poll numbers are rising as Election Day approaches, thanks to his articulate stump speeches and promises of change amid concerns about a rollback of democracy in the poorest countries in the world. country populated with a Muslim majority. Opinion polls show he is far behind favorite Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces commander, but is neck and neck with a third candidate, Ganjar Pranowo. If no candidate obtains an absolute majority in the election, a runoff will take place in June between the two. Anies' late rise in the polls comes after winning performances in televised presidential debates, where in addition to promising equitable growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy and protecting the country's democratic values , he also delivered well-aimed blows to Prabowo. Comfort with voters, whether at raucous campaign events or on social media, also helped. As a former Fulbright scholar and university professor, Anies has long enjoyed respect in Indonesian intellectual and liberal circles. An initiative he founded in 2010 to bring education to remote corners of the vast archipelago has attracted thousands of volunteers. Although his influence continued to grow in political circles, Anies, the politician, remained behind the scenes. In 2013, after missing out on a presidential nomination from the then-ruling Democratic Party, he hitched his wagon to the rising star of future President Joko Widodo, serving as his speechwriter and eventually education minister. Anies' real political breakthrough came in 2017, when he was elected governor of the capital Jakarta, a position often seen as a stepping stone to the presidency. But his rise was marred by controversy as he accepted support from radical Islamist groups that campaigned against an ethnic Chinese Christian rival. Anies, who advocates moderate Islam, has been accused of doing little to reduce growing religious and community divisions in the secular country, something he has refuted. Yet during his term, he was praised for his response to COVID-19 and for improving public services and transportation in crowded Jakarta, a record he touts today as he campaigns for office. highest position in the country. (Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.streetinsider.com/Reuters/Indonesias%2BAnies%2Benjoys%2Blate%2Buptick%2Bin%2Bpresidential%2Brace/22737680.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos