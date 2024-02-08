With the arrival in administration, are European dreams of electric vans over?

Electric vehicle maker Arrival listed on Nasdaq in 2021 with a hefty valuation of $13 billion, making it the largest ever listing for a British technology company at the time.

But fast forward three years and arrived, once defended by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has filed for administration for its UK branch. Its parent group, listed on Nasdaq, was forced to delist last week after failing to file its accounts.

It was widely considered the British Tesla of electric vans. It's about business failure, but there's also something about the inability of startups in the UK to scale, says David Bailey, professor of business economics at Birmingham Business School.

The collapse of Arrival in the UK comes just months after the collapse of another European electric van manufacturer, Sweden's Volta Trucks. Late last year, another electric van maker, UK-based Tevva, experienced a failed merger deal with a US company.

The vision of arrival

Arrival was founded in 2015 by Denis Sverdlov, who made his fortune in telecoms before becoming a Russian deputy minister.

The vision was appealing: the company would build the next generation of electric vans that would not only be more environmentally friendly than their gasoline and diesel counterparts, but also cheaper. At the heart of it all was the idea of ​​microfactories: where vehicles would be produced in small factories around the world, theoretically reducing the cost of transporting them between countries.

Sverdlov financed Arrival himself for the first five years, raising $500 million. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, in 2020, the company raised €100 million from Korean auto giants Hyundai and Kia. Later that year, BlackRock invested $118 million.

It was late 2022 when things started to look shaky. The company missed a series of targets and ended the year warning it would struggle to stay afloat throughout 2023.

An arrival van. Photo: Arrival

So what went wrong?

A former employee speculated to Sifted last year that a central problem was that the company was trying to do too much, all at once.

Arrival always wanted to manufacture all of its components, which everyone agreed was too aggressive a strategy, the former employee said. More than 800 people worked there. Most companies use off-the-shelf components, which ultimately generates a lower margin but reduces risk for the company.

Tesla manufactures many of its own components, but this is a strategy that only provides savings at very high production volumes.

The arrivals product was excellent, the former employee said. The operational scope was just too broad, they pursued everything at once, the team grew, salary inflation increased and they ran out of runway.

The concept of microfactories has also attracted criticism. Arrival argued that by setting up small factories around the world to manufacture near customers, it would not have to pay to ship entire vehicles around the world. Incumbent automakers say it costs around $1 billion to create a new vehicle production line. Arrival I said it could do it for 100m.

I don't think the costs have added up, Bailey says.

He explains that it is scale that brings down the cost of manufacturing, something that the concept of micro-factories did not take into account. You can only really produce on a very small scale if you get a very high premium.

Arrivals in search of a lifeline

Sverdlov resigned as CEO of Arrival at the end of 2022, just as the company declared it was in financial difficulty. He began selling his stake in the company, which continued into 2023.

Under the leadership of a new CEO, Igor Torgov, Arrival has changed its strategy. It abandoned plans to manufacture its components in-house and began purchasing them commercially. It has also reduced its workforce, laying off 50% of its workforce in January 2023 (around 800 people), and a further 25% in October last year.

In mid-2023, the company also made an about-face to focus on manufacturing in the United States, where it could take advantage of the country's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) credits, which offer significant tax incentives for companies developing green technologies.

But the company was still short of cash and had yet to generate revenue.

Can Europe put an electric van on the road?

There is a history of failed electric van companies in Europe. UK-based Modec, an early pioneer of electric vans, launched in 2006 and entered the administration five years later, after a decline in the sales pipeline.

Arrival's collapse in the UK comes months after Volta Trucks, a Swedish electric van manufacturer, declared bankruptcy. Volta, which raised $412 million, said the collapse of its battery supplier, a U.S. company called Proterra, was partly to blame. In December, a New York-based hedge fund, Luxor Capital Group, bought Volta outright.

The only other startup building electric vans in Europe is UK-based Tevva. It raised $147 million from investors including ACF and Bharat Forge, an Indian multinational.

“We are disappointed with the news about Arrival,” Ken Scott, managing director of British electric van manufacturer Tevva, told Sifted. It's a tough environment for electric vehicle startups, Scott says, but the decarbonization of trucking is inevitable.

An arrival van. Photo: Arrival

Facing the incumbents

Startups working on electric vans face competition from deep-pocketed incumbent automakers. It's very difficult to start from scratch when there are established players currently manufacturing vans on a large scale, says Bailey.

Stellantis, which brings together the Citron, Vauxhall, Peugeot and Fiat brands, is working on electric vans and trucks, just like Volvo and Mercedes.

It has been argued previously that incumbents have stranded assets and are therefore at a disadvantage, says Bailey. But they also have scale and already have capital investments in place. Once an incumbent automaker gets into electric cars, the shift to minivans isn't huge, he says.

Incumbent automakers might also find it easier to strike big deals with supermarkets or utility companies, the kind of deals that bring in big money.

In competition with China

Geopolitical dynamics are also at play. Arrivals as a last resort to the United States to secure IRA grants show how strong the pull of other markets has become. Former Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer last year said it was likely that businesses would leave the UK unless the country provided a similar block grant to the IRA.

China is also a key player. In the electric car category, the Chinese company BYD has experienced a meteoric rise in recent years, exceed Tesla sales in the last quarter of 2023. Chinese companies are also working on electric vans: the Maxus van from Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation is appearing more and more frequently on European roads.

China produces around 77% of all batteries in the world and is home to six of the ten largest battery manufacturers, meaning European companies like Arrival face a much tougher task than their Chinese counterparts in setting up battery supply chains.

In light of this, it could be a Chinese buyer who gets some of the Arrivals technology if the administrators come to sell its assets. They have what was a popular van, Bailey said. I see a Chinese player buying it.

Arrival did not respond to Sifted's request for comment.