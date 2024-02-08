The fall of Ronna McDaniel





Like the party itself, McDaniel made changes and accommodations to aid and ally himself with Trump. Much has been written about her decision to drop her maiden name, Romney, at Trump's request. But the most consequential choice McDaniel made was to help move the party away from its institutional orientation from which it itself became a party that echoed Trump's political fantasies. She supported him even after he threatened to form his own party, spread conspiracies about widespread fraud, lost the 2020 election, and then tried to overturn those results.

Ultimately, that wasn't enough, and under pressure from Trump, McDaniel decided it was time to step down. After a nearly two-hour meeting at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Trump announced that McDaniel was a friend but would make a decision the day after the South Carolina primary on growing the RNC.

Trump, said one RNC staffer, granted anonymity to speak freely, is only loyal to himself. He would take it out on his children if he had to. Regarding the Republican Party's struggles in recent years, the congressman said, “None of this is their fault.

The question for McDaniel is no longer just whether it was all worth it, but whether she could have done anything differently.

I think she's just a very loyal person, she was loyal to Trump, she was loyal to his staff, said another RNC staffer, who was also granted anonymity to speak freely about McDaniel. I like it. I think he's a good person.

But, added the MP, I think she was a failed president.

Throughout her tenure, Ronna McDaniel has been ridiculed for both doing too much and not enough to support Donald Trump. | Jae C. Hong/AP

Few, if any, would argue that McDaniel's tenure was an overall electoral success for the RNC. The Republican Party gained two Senate seats but lost 40 in the House during the 2018 midterm elections, lost both houses of Congress and the presidency in 2020, and underperformed in 2022. Beyond that, his critics point to McDaniel's failure to shake up the RNC's longtime staff, even as the party suffered those election losses and noted slowing fundraising.

McDaniels' supporters and even some skeptics say she has faced a chorus of conflicting criticism that has made her situation difficult. Throughout her tenure, she was ridiculed both for doing too much or too little to support Trump. And it was Trump, they say, who bore the blame for the party's failure, which was often attributed to him.

The former president's actions in office, his handling of Covid, and his legal issues have all made the RNC chair's job extremely complicated. Voters turned against the GOP because of him, not because his national committee lacked more advanced digital operation.

If you asked me what Ronna could have done better for the party, I don't know if I know that answer, said Oscar Brock, the national committeeman from Tennessee who opposed her re-election to a fourth term Last year. She was certainly a lieutenant of Donald Trump. He's the leader of the party, not Ronna.

Even the RNC's recent fundraising woes were, to some extent, a byproduct of Trump, Republicans say, with the former president hoovering up small donors to his own campaigns and pushing away some major institutional contributors to the party.

Not only are they not receiving small donations, said former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. Most of the biggest donors either stay away if they don't like Trump or give directly to the president.

For McDaniel, he said: “It’s a really, really difficult situation.

But McDaniel was not a passive participant in the Trump era, either. She was a top aide, shifting millions of dollars in committee resources to meet its priorities, from election integrity efforts to covering its legal bills.

Ultimately, her performance as president speaks for itself, said another RNC member, who was granted anonymity to speak freely. We lost the House, the Senate, and the White House while she was president, the only time that has happened in the history of the RNC.

Despite these historic losses, McDaniel remained popular among many RNC members and major donors. She was re-elected overwhelmingly last winter, even after facing a serious challenger.

Although Ronna McDaniel enjoyed a closeness to Donald Trump that few others possessed, in recent months the former president and his team have made known their frustration with the RNC's allocation of resources and its decision to organize primary debates. | Susan Walsh/AP

Her defenders say she underestimated her successes: opening community centers across the country to expand the RNC's reach among minorities, creating an election integrity department, severing ties with the Commission on Presidential Debates, growing the RNC's email list from 3 million to 50 million subscribers, and helping launch WinRed, the alternative to the Democrats' small-dollar online fundraising portal. She warned Republican candidates in 2022 early that they needed to sharpen their messaging on abortion to appeal to suburban women.

Ultimately, however, the party failed to find the right message. And the work she's continued elsewhere may be unraveling: Recent reports suggest these high-profile community centers are closing.

On Wednesday, McDaniel issued a memo to committee members saying she remained committed to our mission and that rumors to the contrary were simply false.

An RNC spokesperson had no comment beyond a statement released Tuesday evening on McDaniel's position, saying, “Nothing has changed.” This will be decided after [the] Caroline from the south [primary].

Although McDaniel enjoyed a closeness to Trump that few others possessed, in recent months the former president and his team have made known their frustration with the RNC's allocation of resources and its decision to organize primary debates. McDaniel had sworn to be neutral in the race and kept that pledge. But after Nikki Haley lost to Trump in New Hampshire, she took a step in Trump's preferred direction, saying it was time to unite around the former president as a likely candidate. This proved insufficient.

There were rumors of an upcoming announcement of McDaniel's resignation as the committee met last week in Las Vegas. And some members expressed grievances about his handling of the committee's finances during a members-only meeting last Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. But the 168 RNC members present at Horseshoe Casino largely went about their business, and speculation about an imminent departure subsided.

When news of his impending departure broke Tuesday evening, it caught many members off guard and prompted a flurry of phone calls. When it became clear that this was true, some openly questioned whether McDaniel should have done what so many others who visit Las Vegas or work for Trump failed to do: know when to fold them.

I think the only thing she could have done differently is not run for office a year ago, Brock said. When we collectively underperformed for three consecutive cycles, someone had to be blamed. Someone has to take responsibility.

