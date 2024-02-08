Trump defends Bud Light before lobbyist fundraiser





Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered to defend the world's largest brewing company after nearly a year of right-wing anger at Anheuser-Busch InBev over a social media promotion involving its Bud Light brand and an influencer transgender.

The frontrunner's offer of a second chance for the Republican nomination comes as a major Trump campaign fundraiser is expected to be hosted by one of the brewing company's top lobbyists next month.

As of August, Trump also owned between $1 million and $5 million in Anheuser Busch stock, according to financial disclosures he signed and submitted to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

The Bud Light ad was a mistake of epic proportions, and for it a very heavy price was paid, Trump wrote on his social media platform. On the other hand, Anheuser-Busch spends $700 million annually with our GREAT farmers, employs 65,000 Americans, including 1,500 veterans, and is a founding corporate partner of Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to families fallen soldiers. . They raised over $30,000,000 and awarded 44,000 scholarships.

The figures proposed by Trump are frequently presented in Anheuser-Busch promotional materials and repeated in public by their defenders. UFC CEO Dana White cited nearly identical data in an October interview on Fox News as he announced a partnership deal. Ray McCarty, president of Associated Industries of Missouri, used the same statistics about their veterans programs in an August editorial praising the company.

Anheuser-Busch is a great American brand that perhaps deserves a second chance? What do you think? Trump added Tuesday.

On March 6, Donald Trump Jr. will be in Washington for a campaign fundraiser with lobbyist Jeff Miller, whose company has raised $820,000 from Anheuser-Busch since 2020, including $270,000 last year. according to lobbying revelations. The fundraiser, organized by Miller, costs up to $10,000 per person and will provide cash for Trump's joint fundraising committee.

A flyer for the event shared by Miller on social media announces that more than 20 senators, Speaker Mike Johnson and the rest of the GOP House leadership, as well as about 100 members of Congress will attend.

Trump's call for conservatives to forgive Anheuser-Busch comes after a months-long campaign to discredit the brand for its partnership with social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In April of last year, Mulvaney posted a video less than a minute long on his Instagram account about a promotional giveaway Bud Light was doing as part of the NCAA men's college basketball March Madness tournament .

She also showed off a big boy beer can the company sent with her face on it to mark the one-year anniversary of a series she made to document her transition as a transgender woman.

The response from right-wing figures and politicians was swift and extreme, outraged that the iconic American beer brand would partner with a transgender person. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – who made policies restricting gender education, blocking access to gender-affirming medical care, and ending government recognition of transgender identity central to his administration – ordered his state government to investigate Anheuser-Busch.

Ultimately, there must be sanctions when you put business aside to focus on your social agenda at the expense of hard-working people, the then-presidential candidate said in July.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, another Republican presidential candidate, said of Mulvaney at a campaign event that he was a man dressed as a girl who made fun of women. And musician Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting Bud Light cans with a machine gun, although TMZ spotted him drinking beer at a concert a few months later .

“Are they trying to ruin Bud Light? Are they trying to take down some of our most iconic American brands?” Joe Rogan said this on his most popular podcast in the world in June. “Take a brand like Bud Light. It's for blue-collar people who drink and they like to watch football and drink Bud Light and then all of a sudden you have this mentally ill person who is just a whore attention.”

These attacks come amid growing pressure for legislation restricting LGBTQ rights, with a particular focus on transgender Americans, across the country. At least 508 bills have been introduced and 84 have been passed in 2023, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Violence and threats against the LGBTQ community are also on the rise, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said last year.

Mulvaney told The New York Times that she was stalked, harassed and targeted with death and bomb threats for months after posting the video. She had previously been targeted by Republicans after speaking with President Joe Biden at the White House in 2022. Then, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn posted a clip of Mulvaney on social media, writing that Dylan Mulvaney, Joe Biden and the radical left-wing lunatics want to make this nonsense normal.

For its part, Anheuser-Busch quickly disassociated itself in order to stem the outrage as sales declined slightly in the following months. They didn't connect with Mulvaney when the anti-trans harassment and crusade began, the influencer said last June. They restructured their marketing protocols and furloughed two executives. And they said they would refocus their promotional campaigns on sports and music, with senior executives expected to carefully oversee brand deals.

The beer giant did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's comments or its handling of attacks on their brand and Mulvaney last year.

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, has also become the target of right-wing ire for his sponsorship deal with Bud Light.

Target faced similar backlash last year and said in a statement at the time that since introducing a collection of LGBTQ Pride products, we have faced threats impacting the sense of safety and well-being of our team members at work. They removed items from their shelves that were at the center of the most confrontational behavior.

As Trump defended Anheuser-Busch, he said he was compiling a list of woke companies his supporters could target.

Anheuser-Busch is not a Woke company, but I can give you a lot, I'm building a list and might just put it out there for the world to see. Why not, the radical left does it viciously to properly manage conservative businesses – and people! Very mean, but that's the way they play! he wrote. Maybe we should instead take on the companies that seek to DESTROY AMERICA!

