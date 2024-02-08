Xi tells Putin that China and Russia should oppose interference





Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the two countries should oppose interference from “external forces”, Chinese state media reported, as the two leaders spoke at the phone on the occasion of the Lunar New Year. Beijing and Moscow are staunch allies and have strengthened relations even as many countries have turned their backs on Russia following its invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The two sides have maintained a steady flow of visits and high-level dialogues, and trade between them reached a record level in 2023. In Thursday's phone call, Xi said they “should work closely together strategically, uphold the sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries, and resolutely oppose interference by external forces in internal affairs,” state broadcaster CCTV said. Putin told Xi that relations between China and Russia were at “an unprecedented level,” according to a Kremlin statement. Beijing has drawn criticism from Ukraine's allies for its stance on the war, which China insists is neutral. China itself has been denounced, notably by the United States, on a number of thorny issues, including its increasingly belligerent behavior towards Taiwan, an autonomous democracy, which Beijing claims as its territory. “When discussing the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian president reaffirmed his principled position on the Taiwan issue, which is to support the one-China policy,” the Kremlin statement said. Xi said China and Russia had “weathered many storms together,” CCTV reported. “Looking ahead, China-Russia relations face new opportunities for development,” he said. ehl-reb/aha

