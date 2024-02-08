Old photo of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during 'court sentencing' edited to include beard





An old photo of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was doctored to show him with a graying beard in misleading posts that claimed it was taken during his court conviction for leaking classified state documents. The messages circulated online ahead of a general election in which Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was barred from contesting as a bloc.

The photo – published on

It was shared on the same day that a Pakistani court sentenced the former international cricketer to ten years in prison for leaking classified state documents during a hearing at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, where he has been incarcerated most of the time since his arrest in August. (archived link).

The misleading caption of the post reads in Urdu: “A photo of our leader, our Khan during today's hearing.”

In reality, only a handful of journalists were admitted during Khan's sentencing on January 30, and they were not allowed to take photos or videos.

A screenshot taken on February 2, 2024 of the misleading message on X.

The manipulated image circulated online ahead of Pakistan's general election, which observers say has left the South Asian country of 240 million people at its most disheartened in years.

With Khan in prison and his party banned from running as a bloc, the field is left open for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to win the most seats and grant a fourth term as prime minister to its founder Nawaz Sharif.

Khan, who was removed from office by a vote of no confidence in April 2022, insists that nearly 200 offenses he has since been accused of were fabricated by the military establishment to prevent him from present for elections.

The same doctored photo of Khan was posted here, here and here on X; and here, here and here on Facebook.

Some X users said the image was “fake” and “edited,” but others seemed to believe it was authentic.

“Masha Allah (God wanted it), nice look,” wrote one X user.

A reverse image search on Google confirmed that the image in the misleading messages had been altered.

It was created from a photo posted on X showing a clean-shaven Khan in court in August 2023 (archived link).

The Urdu caption translates to English as: “We will stand by you until the last drop of blood, Mr. Khan, because you are our last hope.”

This information was shared on the same day Khan appeared before the Islamabad High Court to challenge the investigation that found he had leaked state secrets. He also appeared before the Supreme Court the same day for a plea hearing in the same case, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the photo in the misleading post (left) and the photo posted in August 2023 (right):

A comparison of screenshots of the photo in the misleading post (left) and the photo posted in August 2023 (right):

Zahir Abass, a lawyer on Khan's legal team, told AFP by telephone on February 2, 2024 that his client was “clean shaven” and had not grown a beard since his conviction on January 30 .

In early February, Khan was sentenced to a concurrent 14-year prison sentence for corruption alongside his third wife Bushra Bibi (archived link).

The two were later sentenced to an additional seven years in prison after a court ruled their marriage was illegal under Islamic law.

