



Boris Johnson to get new scullery and outdoor breakfast terrace (ES) Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has obtained permission to demolish and rebuild an extension to its 3.8 million Grade II listed Georgian mansion in Oxfordshire. The designs were developed by Johnston Cave Associates, an Oxford-based practice whose late founder Nicky Johnston worked on Mick Jaggers' Stargroves mansion in Hampshire in the 1970s. Johnson won Southern approval Oxfordshire district council to demolish a rear extension dating from 1934 and replace it with something more in keeping with the original house. The breakfast room means breakfast Johnston Cave Associates has drawn up plans to demolish the existing kitchen, storeroom and passageway connecting the main house with an annex, which was added in the 1950s. In its place, the Johnsons plan to erect another, smaller kitchen, with a separate scullery, pantry, laundry room and breakfast room, which will open onto an outdoor terrace sheltered by a loggia. Boris and Carrie bought period Oxfordshire property in 2023 (ES Composite) On the first floor, the existing bathrooms will be enlarged with old linen cupboards to provide more space for the couple and their three children. Security at the former prime minister's property will be enhanced by new automatic steel doors installed in masonry plinths capped with Portland stone. Watch out for newts An ecology report noted that changes to the house would pose no threat to the great crested newts who live in the property's moat, but that the construction of the gates could. Site managers will need to ensure that precautionary measures are taken and that a plan is put in place in case one of the rare newts is encountered. Johnson and his third wife Carrie bought the nine-bedroom house, listed at €4 million, for €3.8 million in 2023. Their home sits on the site of a moated castle built in the 12th century for King Stephen, whose reign was marked by a particularly destructive civil war called the Anarchy, which saw the widespread collapse of the civil order in England. The story continues Three of the four sides of the moat remain, while the current house was built in 1605. A Georgian façade was added in the 1700s and architects Johnson plan to complete the extension to be in keeping with these 17th and 18th century features. A story of renovation The solid wood doors will be made using traditional carpentry methods and the new exterior rainwater pipes will be made from cast iron painted black. Last year the Johnsons won permission to add a swimming pool to their Oxfordshire home, despite the newts. The couple, who married when Johnson was in power, previously caused a scandal by spending $200,000 renovating the apartment above 11 Downing Street. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who currently occupies number 11, said the 850-piece roll of gold wallpaper had already started to peel off and had been repainted by Liz Truss, who was prime minister for 44 days. The Johnsons have listed their Camberwell townhouse for sale in 2022 at a price of 1.6 million. Boris Johnson still owns the farm in Thame, Oxfordshire, which he bought while married to Marina Wheeler. It was rented out in 2021 for €4,250 per month.

