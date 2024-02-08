Can Xi Jinping win back the markets?

T HIS YEAR investors in Chinese stocks have had a breathtaking adventure. Even if the Americas S & P. The 500 index hit record highs, markets in China and Hong Kong lost $1.5 trillion in January alone. Retail investors took to Chinese social media to express their frustration. The crisis was so brutal that on February 6, Chinese President Xi Jinping should have been informed; the next day, Yi Huiman, the head of China's securities regulator, was fired. Prices recovered somewhat as state-owned enterprises began buying shares. In the coming days, they could increase further.

Take a step back, however, and there's no doubt about the whole sad situation. The market value of Chinese and Hong Kong stocks has fallen by nearly $7 trillion since its 2021 peak, a drop of around 35%, even as that of US stocks has risen 14% and that of India by 60%. This decline signals a fundamental problem. Domestic and foreign investors once viewed the Chinese government as a reliable manager of the economy. Today, this confidence has dissipated, with serious consequences for Chinese growth.

Less than ten years ago, the mood in Chinese markets was exuberant. Foreign investors were eager to tap the potential of the world's rising economic star. China was experiencing steady and impressive growth of more than 6% per year. Foreign portfolio investment rushed as foreign investors gained direct access to Chinese stocks through Hong Kong in 2014. Four years later msci, a financial company, began including the continent's stocks in its global indices. The Chinese government, for its part, hoped to professionalize its markets in order to attract foreign capital and expertise, and build an asset class capable of supplanting real estate. A cohort of wealthy businessmen and investors was emerging, urged by Mr. Xi himself to live the Chinese dream.

There was an implicit understanding that whatever China's policies, its leaders could be trusted to steer the economy toward prosperity. China would continue to grow at an enviable rate, its citizens would continue to place wealth and economic stability ahead of political freedoms, and foreign investors would reap large returns. Anyone could become rich.

What's wrong ? One widely discussed problem is Mr. Xi's capricious policies. A regulatory crackdown on technology that began in 2020 has shaken investor confidence. The exit from zero-covid was a fiasco. The government faltered in the face of a property crisis that undermined savings and confidence and pushed the economy into deflation, with prices falling in the year to January at their fastest pace since the crisis financial year 2007-09. He rightly wants to avoid reinflating a bubble. But it also wants to avoid giveaways and focus its growth on high-quality sectors that it believes will help China compete with the technological, economic and military might of the United States. However, profits declined last year, even in these sectors. And China doesn't have the stimulus it needs.

What is less appreciated is how much foreign investors have fallen in love with China. They face not only bad policy, but also the risk that deteriorating relations with America will jeopardize their investments. They have been net sellers of continental stocks for months. While asset managers once welcomed the inclusion of China in global indices, they are now building products that exclude it. Investors are instead turning to India, with its large population, and to Japan, with its advanced technology. Hong Kong also suffered. Continental companies represent three-quarters of its market capitalization. On January 22, India briefly overtook it to become the world's fourth largest stock exchange.

Most worrying is that investors on the continent are also losing confidence. After three decades of extraordinary growth, wealthy Chinese are experiencing a painful turnaround, as reported in our Briefing this week. Their assets and financial investments are plummeting, and surveys indicate that many white-collar workers took pay cuts last year. Evidence suggests that more capital is leaving China. Those who cannot circumvent capital controls in China are turning to safer money market funds, or fleeing to mainland-listed funds that track foreign stocks.

All this will be a big blow to Chinese growth. Our analysis of household surveys suggests that a small but influential group of people own most of China's financial assets. Their difficult situation will have repercussions, reducing consumption and weighing on investment decisions. Investors stuck on the continent may have no choice but to park some of their hard-earned money in stocks. Foreigners, on the other hand, can be harder to convince. This will come at a cost to China, even if foreign investors still hold a small share of its shares. Over the years, they have provided a useful external check on asset prices. Additionally, their entry into the market a decade ago was associated with increased capital expenditures and research and development investments by Chinese companies. Conversely, their departure could harm innovation.

Mr. Xi seems to know something is wrong. In addition to Mr. Yi's dismissal, the government curbed short selling and state asset managers were ordered to buy shares. This could support stock prices for a while. But such interference only betrays China's distrust of markets, underscoring why investors have left.

Far from accepting the need for global change, Mr. Xi is only making things worse. In his country, he represses criticism of the economy. At the same time, China is increasingly wary of foreign companies. Financial data is increasingly difficult to obtain for offshore investors. In December, new rules on the gaming industry were proposed, but were quietly removed after the markets reacted poorly. In January, the central bank refused to cut interest rates, despite continuing deflation, thus catching up with the markets. All this only serves to scare investors.

The real obstacle to change is Mr. Xi's unwavering belief that he and the Communist Party must be in complete control. To regain investor confidence, we must rethink the role of the State in the economy. But Mr. Xi is unlikely to soften his grip. Investors once believed that Chinese policies should not infringe on their ability to make money. Now that they know there is no escaping politics, they will move forward with more fear.

