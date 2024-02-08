How Imran Khan's supporters will vote secretly





A poll worker places information posters for voters outside a polling station in a school building for the February 8 parliamentary elections, in Karachi, Pakistan. P.A.

Even though his name will not appear on the ballot, Imran Khan will be at the forefront of Pakistan's minds as the country heads to the polls today.

Despite a major crackdown on his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khan's supporters remain steadfast in their commitment to vote.

Before the elections, the PTI was prevented from campaigning together, displaying its symbols or even being present on television. But PTI supporters are determined to express themselves through their votes. They plan to behave like supporters of other parties to avoid being noticed.

This is how supporters of imprisoned Khan promise to vote secretly in Pakistan's elections.

The vote comes from the heart

Supporters of Imran Khan say they will take evasive steps to vote for the jailed politician in Pakistan's elections on Thursday, after a major crackdown on his party.

The South Asian country's vote has already been marred by allegations of pre-election fraud, with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party banned from running as a bloc, prevented from gathering and censored waves.

PTI voters say they expect interference on polling day and will deploy tactics to blend in with supporters of other parties.

“The flags and badges are there to show off, but voting comes from the heart,” said Barkat Ullah, a 22-year-old cellphone seller at a market in Islamabad, explaining that he would keep a low profile on the day of ballot.

“The goal is to vote.”

Surveys show that Khan, 71, still enjoys immense personal popularity despite the muzzling of his party, which has also seen its websites blocked and hotlines closed. File Image/PA

Surveys show that Khan, 71, still enjoys immense personal popularity despite the muzzling of his party, which has also seen its websites blocked and hotlines closed.

Although the PTI was excluded from the vote, its supporters can still vote for Khan loyalists running as independents.

“Avoid attention”

In Pakistan, voters from each party often go to the polls together, dragging party paraphernalia, making their allegiance easily identifiable.

But Waseem Ali, 25, a first-time voter, said he would escort each member of his family “one by one, to avoid forming a crowd and attracting attention.”

Nearby, Abdul Basit said he planned to go to vote with supporters of the Awami National Party, which advocates for Pashtun rights.

But once safely in the voting booth, the 28-year-old will approve his vote for Khan's PTI.

“I feel bad that I can't exercise my right to vote freely, but I'm going to vote anyway,” he said.

The PTI insists that the establishment will have to carry out “massive” interference in order to tilt the result in Khan's favor.

“(Supporters) may be advised to hide their identity and affiliation to go to the polling station and vote,” PTI information secretary Raoof Hasan told AFP on Tuesday.

“Access to polling stations will not be blocked for people belonging to another political party.”

Khan enjoyed enormous popular support when he became prime minister in the 2018 elections, with the backing of the military establishment.

He was ousted by a vote of no confidence in April 2022 after falling out with the top brass, and says they have since launched a campaign to remove him from the February 8 elections.

Seven in 10 Pakistanis do not have confidence in the integrity of their elections, polling agency Gallup said this week, noting that the figure “equals previous highs” but “represents a significant regression in recent years.” File Image/PA

The former cricket legend was jailed for months and banned from racing, and was hit with three new convictions and sentences last week.

Meanwhile, three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif emerged as the favorite after analysts said he had received the military's blessing.

Observers told AFP that the military establishment, which effectively has the power to move governments up and down, is presiding over Thursday's vote with a heavy hand unprecedented in recent history.

“How many will they arrest? »

Elections in Pakistan have always been marred by accusations of interference.

“In recent years, tactics have shifted from crude ballot stuffing to 'pre-election rigging' to prevent candidates known to be out of favor with the military from campaigning freely,” wrote Farzana Shaikh of the think tank Chatham House. last week.

Seven in 10 Pakistanis do not have confidence in the integrity of their elections, polling agency Gallup said this week, noting that the figure “equals previous highs” but “represents a significant regression in recent years.”

“Many now fear that the return of Sharif's party can only be ensured through unacceptable levels of electoral engineering,” Shaikh said in his analysis.

In Islamabad, Hassan Ali promised he would walk to his polling station to cast his vote, displaying PTI badges and flags and playing party songs.

“How many will they arrest? » asked the 28-year-old. “I'm not afraid of anyone.”

But if he is turned away, he will “join the crowd of any other party” to vote for Khan.

“The country is run by the people,” he insisted.

With the contribution of AFP

