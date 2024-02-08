Ganjar: a rising star hesitant in his candidacy for the presidency – Politics





Ganjar Pranowo has leveraged his humble background to become a leading presidential contender, but his campaign has gained momentum in the run-up to next week's elections. He was born in a village on the slopes of a Java volcano, but managed to run for president, a remarkable rise for this down-to-earth outsider in a political scene long dominated by dictator-era elites Soeharto. He had initially been touted as the frontrunner in the election as the successor to popular incumbent President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, a member of the same Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). But the smiling, silver-haired politician's attempt failed when Jokowi decided to tacitly support his main rival, election frontrunner and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. The 55-year-old, who wore bomber jackets similar to Tom Cruise's in Top Gun at campaign rallies, was leading in polls last year. But momentum stalled as doubts arose about his ability to lead the country after never participating in national politics and being seen as beholden to his party's president. Each Wednesday Stay informed with the latest news and developments regarding Indonesia's highly anticipated 2024 general elections. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters Read also: Candidate profile: Ganjar PranowoOn the other hand, Prabowo's nationalist verve and the selection of Jokowi's eldest son as his running mate allowed him to take a large lead. According to polls, Ganjar has since lost the second place who will likely face Prabowo in a possible runoff. The former oil and gas worker rose to prominence as an outspoken lawmaker and then as governor of Central Java, one of the most important posts on the country's most populous island. A former student activist from the city of Yogyakarta, he entered politics in the late 1990s. His humble attitude stands in stark contrast to the Soeharto-era political elite that has dominated national politics since the end of authoritarian rule in 1998. This includes Prabowo, who was one of the top military leaders under the dictator. Read also: The verdict on the ethics of elections, a vital lesson for democracy (Ganjar)Stuck in the middle Experts say Ganjar finds himself squeezed between frontrunner Prabowo and former Jakarta governor and leading government critic Anies Baswedan. “The public does not feel any added value in supporting this ticket,” said Firman Noor, a researcher at the government-funded National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN). His fortunes also suffered after he opposed Israel's participation in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, which Indonesia was due to host last year but later canceled. lost the rights. Political analysts say he also did not propose any landmark policies that appealed to voters, unlike Prabowo who offered free meals to schoolchildren and free milk to pregnant women. “So far it’s flat, not too controversial,” Noor said.

