Xi, Putin accuse US of 'interference' in call

Text size
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin accused the United States of “interfering” in their country's affairs during a telephone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.
The West has viewed Moscow and Beijing, both seeking to expand their global influence, with heightened concern over the past two years as they intensify ties in trade and defense.
Xi and Putin denounced “the American policy of interference in the internal affairs of other states” during an hour-long telephone conversation, the Kremlin said.
“The leaders of both countries realize that the United States is practically implementing a policy of double containment, (towards) both Russia and China,” Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said.
Moscow views Beijing as a crucial economic lifeline since the West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia over its military attack on Ukraine.
Meanwhile, China has benefited from cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including regular gas shipments via the Power of Siberia pipeline.
Trade between the two countries has surged over the past two years, reaching $240.1 billion in 2023, an annual increase of 26%, according to Chinese customs data.
Beijing and Moscow declared a “no holds barred” partnership days before Russia launched its full-scale military attack on Ukraine, and the two expanded ties even as most Western countries turned their backs on Moscow .
China itself has been criticized, notably by the United States, over a number of thorny issues, including its increasingly bellicose behavior toward Taiwan, a self-governing democracy, which Beijing claims as its territory.
“Discussing the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian president reaffirmed his principled position on the Taiwan issue, which is to support the one-China policy,” the Kremlin said in its statement regarding this call.
Xi said the two countries “should collaborate closely strategically, uphold the sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries, and resolutely oppose interference by external forces in internal affairs,” according to a statement of the Chinese public television channel CCTV.
The Chinese leader also wished Putin good luck in his upcoming presidential election, according to the Kremlin.
“Xi said he knows Russia is currently in the midst of an election campaign and wants the upcoming elections in March to be a success,” Ushakov said.
Putin, who has found himself isolated from most Western countries over the conflict in Ukraine, met Xi during a rare foreign trip to Beijing last October.
strawberries/js