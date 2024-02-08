Anies Baswedan: the dark horse of Indonesian elections who opposes the movement of capital

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan presented himself as the anti-establishment candidate in Indonesia's presidential campaign, climbing to second place in the polls on a message that included his opposition to a costly capital transfer to Borneo.

The former Minister of Education and Culture is now the dark horse candidate expected to face favorite and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in a possible runoff.

He was floundering in last place, but in recent weeks his opposition to President Joko Widodo's move to move Indonesia's political center away from Jakarta has helped his campaign come to life.

Members of the Indonesian Security Protection Unit (LINMAS) pray as they participate in a roll call on election security in Banda Aceh February 8, 2024, ahead of Indonesia's February 14 general election.

A former speaker, the 54-year-old is seen as outclassing his rivals in presidential debates and praised for offering an alternative as rights groups complain about the rollback of democratic gains under Widodo.

In an interview with AFP in December, Baswedan said that if elected, he would govern from Jakarta instead of the capital Nusantara, which is expected to open in August on Borneo's east coast.

“Is it ready? The most ready infrastructure is here,” he said, referring to the current capital.

He also pledged to strengthen the National Corruption Eradication Commission to eradicate corruption.

Baswedan served as a minister under outgoing leader Widodo before becoming governor of Jakarta in 2017.

But during the election campaign, he attacked Widodo's administration on free speech and nepotism, pressuring Subianto who chose Widodo's eldest son as his vice presidential candidate.

His agenda for change has appealed to conservative Islamic factions in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country.

“Story of Change”

With his two main rivals either running for the outgoing president's party or members of his government, Baswedan occupies the position of the government's main critic.

The strategy appears to bring him closer to a runoff clash after overtaking former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo in the polls.

“Ganjar has a downward trend, Anies has an upward trend,” said Djayadi Hanan, executive director of the independent Indonesian Survey Institute.

“Anies follows the grand narrative of change. Ganjar is unclear.”

Baswedan was born in West Java and later studied in Japan and the United States, earning a doctorate in political science.

The father of four studied in the Javanese city of Yogyakarta and became rector of a Jakarta university in 2007.

Himself a moderator of the presidential debates in 2009, he now finds himself at the center of them.

Rival of Widodo

Baswedan entered politics in 2013 and became Widodo's campaign spokesperson a year later.

He was rewarded with a ministerial post after his boss's victory, but left office after less than two years, with Widodo giving no reason for his dismissal.

During his campaign for Jakarta governor, Baswedan was accused of stoking religious divisions and courting the Islamic vote against the Christian incumbent, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, a Widodo ally.

Baswedan was a popular governor of Jakarta, who more than doubled public transportation coverage across the city during his five-year term.

But his tenure was marked by efforts to undermine the legacy of his Christian predecessor, including ending his flagship program of regular river dredging to stem flooding.

Now Baswedan will seek to replace his former boss despite all signs that Subianto is in place, aiming to upend the world's third-largest democracy.