Pakistan General Elections 2024 | Imran Khan's party says its poll workers were chosen by police in Punjab province





People queue up while waiting to vote at a polling station during Pakistan's national elections, in Karachi, February 8, 2024. | Photo credit: AFP

The party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed on February 8 that voting in several regions of the Pakistani province of Punjab had started on February 8 without the presence of its agents, some of whom had been chosen by the police to facilitate electoral fraud.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates are contesting the elections independently after the Supreme Court upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to strip his party of its iconic election symbol, the 'bald -mouse” cricket. The PTI claimed that the police had removed its polling stations.

“In several polling stations in the constituencies, including those of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shehbaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, polling even began without the presence of PTI polling agents in Lahore,” it said. said Lahore party chief Wasim. » said Ahmad.

Besides, only PML-N election officers were present when the presiding officers cleared the voting process in Nawaz Sharifs NA-130 Lahore constituency, he said. He said police began picking up his poll workers before they could reach the polling stations.

“Through this, the authorities want to ensure that the election agents of our candidates cannot obtain the results from the voting booth, which would make it easier for them to rig elections,” he said. The PTI claims tactics were used to prevent its candidates from contesting elections.

Khan is imprisoned for corruption and is barred from running. He is serving a sentence of at least 14 years in prison, after being convicted in three separate cases in the space of five days last week. He still faces more than 140 charges in different cases.

Editorial | Winners and losers: on democracy in Pakistan, Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif

As the government has shut down mobile and internet services in the country, voters are finding it difficult to cast their ballots. However, high turnout is expected in most constituencies in the Punjab province.

Separately, the Human Rights Council of Pakistan has expressed serious concern over the shutdown of mobile and internet services in Pakistan on election day.

“The government of Pakistan is shutting down mobile and internet services in several cities of Pakistan. This is sad and worrying,” says the Human Rights Council of Pakistan. He claims that this government decision will affect the transparency of the elections.

“Provision of mobile service on voting day is a basic requirement in Pakistan. We request the Election Commission and the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take immediate cognizance of this issue. Restore mobile service in Pakistan,” it said. he.

Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the government to restore mobile service in the country and said he had asked his party to take the matter to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the courts.

Mobile phone services must be restored immediately across the country, (I) requested my party to approach both the ECP and the courts for this purpose, he said in a message on X.

Independent candidate Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, from Islamabad, criticized the government for blocking mobile service in the country on election day. I cannot contact my election agents at the polling stations, he said, demanding the immediate restoration of mobile networks.

