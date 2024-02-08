



Humza Yousaf said his deputy prime minister, Shona Robison, had written to other administrations urging them to take part in the review. Yousafan announced the review after it emerged that senior Scottish Government officials, including former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, had deleted their Covid pandemic-era WhatsApp messages. Scottish Secretary Alister Jack told the UK's Covid-19 inquiry that he had also deleted her messages, explaining that he had erased every single one of her WhatsApps. READ MORE: Humza Yousaf defends Michael Matheson against Douglas Ross's 'standards' attack Yousaf criticized the UK government for its failure to hand over WhatsApp messages to the inquiry, revealing the review could be widened. Speaking at Holyrood, he said: Given that we have heard that the former First Minister, the current First Minister and the Secretary of State for Scotland were unable to provide the inquiry British Covid of WhatsApp due to their deletion, the first deputy. The Minister has written to the UK Government, the Welsh Government and the new Northern Ireland Executive to invite them to participate in this externally led review. He also promised his government would fully co-operate with the work of Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton, who recently launched his own investigation into WhatsApp and informal messages. Hamilton announced this action because, in his view, the failure to preserve or even record a full set of decision-making processes had not only deprived the investigation of information, but had also, more generally, damaged the spirit of freedom of information. Yousaf confirmed the Scottish Government had received details of the commissioners' request on Wednesday afternoon. Speaking during Prime Ministers' Questions, he told MPs: We will of course cooperate fully with the Commissioner's Office once we have fully considered its contents. His comments follow criticism from the Scottish Government over the removal of messages from key figures including Sturgeon, former deputy first minister John Swinney and national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch. Giving evidence to Britain's Covid-19 inquiry at its headquarters in Edinburgh, Sturgeon said that from 2007, when the SNP came to power at Holyrood, she did not keep messages on her phone For safety reasons. This, she insisted, was in line with Scottish Government policy, with key points of messages recorded in official government records. But other ministers, including Yousaf, were able to provide messages to the inquiry. The Conservatives were accused of “blatant hypocrisy” after heavily criticizing Sturgeon and other SNP figures for the cuts, although senior members of their own party did the same.

