SCOTUS live stream: US Supreme Court hears oral arguments in battle over Donald Trump's 14th Amendment insurrection clause | LISTEN LIVE





WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court hears arguments Thursday in a historic challenge to Donald Trump's eligibility to appear on the ballot, plunging the high court into a turbulent election as it threatens to abruptly end the former president's campaign for a second term.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday in a landmark challenge to Donald Trump's eligibility to appear on the ballot.

Not since the Bush v. Gore ruling after the 2000 election have the nine justices been asked to consider a case so closely tied to an ongoing presidential election. Although the appeal is ostensibly about Colorado's ballot, both sides acknowledge that the decision later this year will have nationwide implications.

Before the justices inside the ornate courtroom, a lawyer representing the six electors who challenged Trump's electability will argue that a post-Civil War “prohibition on insurrection” in the 14th Amendment bars the favorite for the GOP nomination to serve again because of his actions before. to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A Trump lawyer will argue that this provision does not apply to a former president.

RELATED: Campaign Finance Report: Trump's Legal Fees Rise in New Filing

The court has scheduled 80 minutes for arguments that will begin shortly after 10 a.m. ET, but the justices routinely exceed the set time on more mundane issues. It is more likely that they will put pressure on the lawyers who will argue before them for hours.

Although sometimes inconclusive, the arguments often provide important insights into how judges think about the issues before them. Although debate doesn't decide the outcome of a case, it can shape the behind-the-curtain wrangling that takes place when justices take sides and begin writing opinions.

“You can certainly get a sense of what the justices are interested in from how the oral argument goes,” said Kermit Roosevelt, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey School of Law. “You can't always know how they're going to vote, but you can get an idea of ​​what issues they think are important.”

Election fight against Trump pushes high court into uncharted territory

Many of the legal theories raised in the insurrection conflict are new to the Supreme Court. Although the 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868, the court has never had to rule on a claim based on the Insurrection Clause.

The case of Trump v. Anderson is on appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court, which ruled in December that the former president was no longer eligible. Besides Colorado, Maine's top election official reached a similar conclusion in late December and determined that Trump was constitutionally barred from office.

Similar cases have been dismissed on procedural grounds in other states, where well-funded legal groups have filed lawsuits on behalf of voters.

Trump is simultaneously juggling four criminal prosecutions, including one that could go to the Supreme Court in the coming days to determine whether he can claim immunity from criminal prosecution. Not only has Trump repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in these cases, but he bundled up his legal troubles and tried to use them to his advantage on the campaign trail.

RELATED: Appeals court rejects Trump's request for immunity in federal election interference case

If the stakes are enormous for Trump, they are also enormous for the Supreme Court. The court's approval ratings have fallen to record lows and much of the country will likely be furious with the ballot decision.

Will judges look for ways to govern without saying whether Trump was an insurrectionist?

One thing to watch in Thursday's proceedings will be the justices' attention to the narrow escape routes Trump is offering the court to decide the case in his favor without directly asking whether he participated in an insurrection. The six Republican and independent electors who sued Trump filled court documents with harrowing images of the attack on the U.S. Capitol and vivid remarks about the chaos that unfolded that day.

But if the justices seem to be focusing primarily on more technical points, that may be a good sign for Trump.

“A lot of judges are going to look for a way out,” said Michael Gerhardt, a law professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “The court will be reluctant to rule on the merits of this decision because that would then put it in the middle of the election.”

Much evidence has emerged over the past year about what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump and his allies argue that the insurrection ban does not apply to former presidents and, if it did, that Colorado courts have no authority to apply it that way. His memoir focused less on the events of January 6 than on his leadership in the campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

The first sentence of Trump's final brief says he won the Iowa caucuses last month and the New Hampshire primary a few days later. Generally speaking, he argues that voters, not the courts, should choose the president.

Interaction between John Roberts and Elena Kagan could be key

Despite being one of the least talkative on the bench, Chief Justice John Roberts is still important to watch during arguments. Roberts, concerned about the Court's reputation, will likely seek to resolve the politically tense case in a narrow way that can bring together the Court's six conservatives and three liberals.

Roberts' questions could indicate what he thinks is the best path to achieve that outcome.

That raises another dynamic to watch: Thursday's proceedings could provide insight into the appetite within the Court's liberal wing — Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson — to find compromise with Roberts. The chief justice and Kagan, appointed in 2010 by President Barack Obama, have found ways to work together in recent years.

“Roberts will have a strong incentive to get rid of it,” Gerhardt said. “He may have some support to try to get rid of it, but I think that will be his priority.”

(The-CNN-Wire and 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7chicago.com/donald-trump-14th-amendment-insurrection-clause-supreme-court/14398550/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos