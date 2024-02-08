Daily Market Feed February 8, 2024





Amid a generally “down” day for grains and oilseeds, the Chicago soft red winter wheat market gained 1 percent. Chicago wheat in March 2024 is up 7 US cents/bushel to 602 cents/bushel;

March 2024 Kansas wheat down 0.25 c/bu to 618.25 c/bu;

Minneapolis, March 2024, wheat up 3c/bu to 696.25c/bu;

MATIF wheat March 2024 decreasing 2 /t to 209/t ;

/t to ; Black Sea wheat futures have been delisted since August 11, 2023;

Corn May 2024 down 4c/bu to 446.5c/bu;

May 2024 soybeans down 10.75c/bu to 1197.5c/bu;

Winnipeg canola in May 2024, down CA$1.10/t to CA$599.40/t;

Rapeseed MATIF May 2024 down 10.50/t to 410.75/t;

ASX wheat March 2024 unchanged at A$366/t;

March 2024 ASX barley unchanged at A$298.50/t;

Australian dollar down 2 points to US$0.6520 International Futures markets seem immune to US fundamentals. If you value deliverable stocks, the US futures curve needs to do some work as delivery approaches in March. Historically low inventories and increased loads from Duluth, Minn., are at odds with a market that has little to no support. Meanwhile, from a global perspective, the EU/Black Sea weighting has forced Russian FOB values ​​closer to June 2023 lows. I'm constantly guilty of overcomplicating things. It is worth remembering that China is the driver of global agricultural values ​​and its domestic futures markets provide little inspiration. Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) corn and pork are both near long-term lows, which is sobering considering the pork sector is an important component of domestic food demand for animals in China. Chinese stocks have managed to recover slightly, with some suggesting that government initiatives are finally having an impact. Interestingly, both Goldman Sachs and Citi are extremely bullish on iron ore following China's central authorities' announcement to reduce the amount of reserves banks must maintain. This change would inject more than $140 billion into the economy. Indonesia will go to the polls on February 14 to choose its next president and President Joko Widodo will step down after 10 years as president. Ahead of the USDA crop report, U.S. corn futures prices hit a three-year low. South American production and the lack of Chinese activity due to the Chinese New Year are causing values ​​to fall. Brazil's national agricultural agency, CONAB, will release its South American production estimates this evening.. Australia Local markets have been somewhat sluggish over the past week, with the main feature being spot demand linked to export demand. ASX futures on January 25 tested recent lows, settling at AU$375/t, while current crop delivered Melb ASW1 was down $1-$2/t to close at $366/t for delivery in March. In the north, the recent decline in sorghum values ​​has found some support, albeit discreet, with only rare headers. Discussions around export parity have been validated by demand for spot boxes, but wholesale demand still appears to be marginalized. The real test of value will be after the Chinese New Year and after the USDA WASDE report. This will be the best barometer of sorghum export parity once traders can capture physical numbers in their global corn balance sheet.. Grain Central: Get our free news straight to your inbox Click here

