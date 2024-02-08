Polls in Pakistan: imprisoned ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan votes by mail, his wife is absent





Prominent incarcerated political leaders of Pakistan, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, cast their postal votes from prison on Thursday as crucial general elections are currently underway in the country.

The former prime minister's wife, Bushra Bibi, however, did not vote as she was found guilty and arrested after the postal voting process was completed, Dawn News reported.

Political leaders who managed to cast their postal votes included former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid and former state minister 'Information Fawad Chaudhry, Adiala prison sources said on Wednesday.

Overall, fewer than 100 prisoners at Adiala Prison were able to vote, representing only about 1 percent of the prison's 7,000 inmates.

Sources said the prison administration only allowed inmates who had a valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to vote, and the reason for the low turnout was that an overwhelming majority of prisoners did not. did not have the original CNIC.

“There are criminals, dacoits, thieves, convicts of heinous crimes and under-trial prisoners (UTPs) lodged in the jail,” a senior official said.

He said most criminals did not carry CNICs to hide their identity, while the identity cards of UTPs were generally withheld by police stations.

The official said the Adiala Prison administration received postal ballots from the Election Commission in mid-January and the ballots were provided to the inmates. The filing deadline was January 22.

However, Asad Javed Warraich, the prison superintendent, extended the time limit after which votes were forwarded to the District Returning Officers (DRCs) of the respective constituencies in sealed envelopes.

A senior official said that as some inmates were from remote areas, the exercise was completed at least a fortnight before the elections to ensure delivery to the polling officers before the final count.

Prison sources said former first lady Bushra Bibi also wanted to vote by mail, but her request could not be granted as the process was completed at the time of her arrest.

Bushra Bibi, 49, was jailed at Khan's Bani Gala residence here after an accountability court last week sentenced the couple to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Mashal Yousafzai, spokesperson for Bushra Bibi, confirmed that the former prime minister's wife had not been allowed to vote by mail.

Meanwhile, as cash-strapped Pakistan goes to polls on Thursday, the PTI has appealed to the public to remember the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding president Imran Khan, who, according to him, was leading the battle to restore power. dignity, honor and sovereignty of the country and ensure the well-being of its population.

In a message, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said Khan, 71, had devoted everything, including his life, to this cause.

“As citizens of the country, we have a debt to pay. We must use our vote to change the face of Pakistan by dismantling a rotten system that has exercised brutal control over the country and its people,” he said in a post on X.

Khan's PTI party is leading the social media campaign for its candidates running as independents on several different symbols after the Supreme Court's ruling removed its election symbol, the iconic cricket bat, in an election-related case intra-party.

Cricketer-turned-politician Khan, who has been in jail since August last year, was recently sentenced to ten, 14 and seven years' imprisonment respectively in the Digit, Toshakhana and Iddat (his third illegal marriage) cases.

Many other PTI leaders are languishing in various jails across Pakistan following the May 9 attacks, including on military installations, across the country following Khan's arrest in a corruption case.

Khan and his party claimed that there was no level playing field in the ongoing electoral process.

The PTI leader also blamed the powerful military for preventing him from returning to power.

The electoral body removed his party's iconic cricket bat as an electoral symbol, rejected his candidacy documents and those of other party leaders, at least one of his party leaders was killed in poll-related violence and the latest, a key candidate from Lahore indicted in a terrorism case.

