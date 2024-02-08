



Whoever Donald Trump chooses as his running mate, let it not be a woman.

Maybe you think it's not worth worrying about this.

But before you write off the vice presidency as a distraction, remember that three years ago his vice president stood between democracy and autocracy, having noticed at the very last minute that a Constitution prevented Trump from overthrowing the 2020 elections.

There is also a very real possibility that, if 78-year-old Trump is re-elected, he will not complete his term.

And it is true that the competition has already started.

It's very clear that he's holding these open hearings like the one on The Apprentice, Kurt Bardella, a Democratic strategist, said of Trump to the Guardian. He will flirt with everyone. He will make them dance. They will all degrade themselves, humiliate themselves and compete for this place.

Among those already on the list is Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who quickly abandoned his unlaunched campaign and followed Trump to New Hampshire. But most of the other contenders are women.

If you're about to say: Well, at least it could be a woman, my answer is: it better not be.

The most obvious problem concerns the women in question. There's Rep. Elise Stefanik of upstate New York (she's a killer, Trump noted), who also accompanied Trump to New Hampshire. Notably, she was one of the first Republicans to support Trump's second re-election bid and said she would be honored to serve. There's his staunch former press secretary and current Arkansas governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has studiously not denied wanting the job. Kristi Noem, South Dakota's second-term governor who campaigned for Trump in Iowa, went so far as to say she would consider it.

Less likely, but what's predictable when it comes to Trump? are wingnut enthusiasts Kari Lake of Arizona and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Finally, in the Mitt Romney who has them crawling into the mold, his main competitor Nikki Haley, who has flatly declared that it is off the table.

All are MAGA in their politics or MAGA-adjacent and by that I mean Haley, a former Trump official and a politician so shaky she still hasn't had the courage to unequivocally denounce Trump.

All are the kind of women Trump ostensibly likes, largely because they play into the demeaning gender stereotypes Trump basks in, whether the steely vixen in the stilettos or the broad pragmatic.

In the first case, both Noem and Lake resemble what has always been a priority for Trump, who has told his female staffers to dress like women. They're impeccably groomed in the TV-ready mold of Ivanka Trump and Kellyanne Conway.

Of the second type, there is Mean Girl Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon fantasist whose relationship to the truth rivals that of election lawyer-turned-criminal Sidney Powell, and the energetic but harmless Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Yes, these are all unpleasant stereotypes, but they're ones that these women seem more than willing to adopt in the name of their Dark Lord.

Trump's choice is virtually irrelevant. None of them would significantly help or harm the man whose campaign is built on the worship of the individual. None of them would likely enjoy significant power.

If Trump chooses a woman, the most certain impact will be in the implicit and insidious message: if Trump runs with a woman, then Trump has no problem with women, and women should have no problem with him . Apparently, the insufficient number of women who care should not grant Trump the velvet blanket that a female vice-presidential candidate would provide.

It will never forget a man whose campaign should have been shut down in the first round in 2016 after he was caught bragging about assaulting women. Although his pre-presidential record had not fully exposed Trump's brutal sexism, the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him, as well as a judge's finding that when a jury found Trump responsible for sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, he basically said he raped her. , I cemented it.

Trump said he liked the concept of a woman vice president, a phrase perhaps more telling than he hoped. Of course, he sees women more as a concept than as a reality, an accessory or a servant to provide for his needs. At a time when women's rights have been significantly stripped away and threatened, this is the last vision of womanhood that America needs.

Trump also said he would choose the best person. Most likely it will be someone who carries out his will and doesn't get in his way. He will choose someone who disrupts the very essence of what a vice presidential candidate should be, someone fit to assume the highest office in the land. If he chooses a woman, it will be to cover up one of the most sexist presidencies in modern history.

If Trump shares the seat with a woman in 2024, you can be sure of one thing: It will be the furthest thing from a step forward for women.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/08/opinion/trump-running-mate-sexist.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

