Rahuls Statement on PM Modi: All You Need to Know About Teli Caste | News explained





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (February 8) asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and belonged to the general caste.

Teli caste OBC state in Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs to the Modh-Ghanchi caste, one of the several Teli sub-castes, historically engaged in activities related to extraction and trade of edible oils, in Gujarat. Entry 23 in the central list of 104 OBC castes of Gujarat includes Ghanchi (Muslim), Teli, Modh Ghanchi, Teli-Sahu, Teli-Rathod, Teli-Rathore. The Ghanchi Muslim community was added to the central list of OBCs in 1999. On 4 April 2000, communities in Gujarat such as Teli, Modh Ganchi, Teli Sahu, Teli Rathod and Teli Rathore were added to the central list of OBCs of the Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. Teli caste outside Gujarat Members of the Teli caste are also present outside Gujarat. In eastern Uttar Pradesh, they usually have the surname Gupta, although some also use Modi. In Bihar, among the 136 communities in the central list of OBCs, entry 53 indicates Teli. Similarly, in the central list of OBCs of Rajasthan, entry 51 indicates Teli. Modi's Surname and Caste There is no community or caste named Modi in the central list of OBCs for reservation in jobs and education. In fact, many people use the surname Modi, which does not denote any specific community or caste. In Gujarat, the surname Modi is used by Hindus, Muslims and Parsis. There are people with the surname Modi among the Vaishnavas (Baniyas), the Kharwas (fishermen of Porbandar) and the Lohanas (who are a trading community). Then there is the Modhvanik community of Surat. The members of this community worship Modheshwari Mata, whose temple is located near the Modhera Sun Temple in Mehsana district. There are around 10 lakh Modhvaniks in Gujarat, living across the state, particularly in its northern and southern regions. Other well-known Modis As mentioned above, there are Modis in UP and Bihar. The surname is also widely used by Marwaris belonging to the Agrawal community of Agroha in Hisar, Haryana. This community later spread to districts like Mahendragarh of Haryana, and Jhunjhunu and Sikar of Rajasthan. Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi's grandfather Rai Bahadur Gujar Mal Modi moved from Mahendragarh to settle near Meerut, and the town was later renamed Modinagar. Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi hails from Gujarats Jamnagar, from a community traditionally engaged in the diamond trade. Former Tata Steel chairman Russi Mody and stage and screen personality Sohrab Modi were Parsis from Bombay (Mumbai). The Modi surname and caste were the subject of intense discussion last year, when Rahul Gandhi was removed from Parliament after being given a two-year sentence for defamation. Rahul, referring to fugitives Nirav and Lalit Modi, had asked rhetorically: Why do all the thieves have the surname Modi? This prompted Gujarat BJP MP Purnesh Modi to file a defamation suit against Rahul, claiming that he had insulted 13 million people nicknamed Modi by calling them chor (thieves). This is an edited version of a explanatory published on March 28, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-politics/rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-obc-teli-caste-9150791/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos