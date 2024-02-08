Supreme Court: Will Donald Trump be on the electoral rolls in Colorado? 4 results





On Thursday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Trump v. Anderson, the case asking whether former President Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualifies him from running for president.

The Colorado Supreme Court previously ruled that Trump should be barred from voting in that state, under a provision of the Constitution that prohibits former high-ranking officials engaged in insurrection from serving again. This decision is now the subject of an appeal before the judges.

This is just one of four criminal charges filed against Trump, and Trump is also a defendant in several costly civil suits. But for today, let's zoom in on this one.

Generally speaking, there are a few different ways Anderson could fall. The most likely scenario is that he will definitely be allowed to run for president again.

Alternatively, there are several ways the Court could initiate this case, by ruling that the Colorado courts were wrong for a Colorado-specific reason. They could do so in a way that would have broader implications for U.S. election law. Or they could do it in a way that doesn't, potentially allowing another state to declare Trump disqualified from the ballot.

Finally, there is at least a chance that the Court could rule against Trump and order his disqualification. This outcome would require at least two of the Republican appointees to vote to remove the Republican Party leader from the 2024 ballot, so is not particularly likely. But it could theoretically happen.

Let's dig in.

Result 1: total victory for Trump

Let's start with the most likely outcome. This Court is highly partisan, and Republican appointees control the vast majority of its seats. It is therefore likely that most judges sympathize with Trump.

Additionally, the justices likely won't want to leave the question of whether Trump is disqualified up in the air, for fear of having to hear a very similar case again in just a few weeks.

There are legitimate legal arguments that Colorado has overstepped. But Trump’s lawyers aren’t making them. The biggest obstacle to a complete victory for Trump is that his team presents very weak arguments in favor of this outcome in its brief.

The Constitution uses the term officer of the United States to describe former public servants who can no longer serve if they engage in insurrection. Trump's main argument before the Supreme Court is that the president, the highest official of the United States, does not count as such.

The premise of this argument is that the framers of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, the post-Civil War amendment that functioned as a treaty between the victorious Union and the traitorous Confederate States, intended to ban former senators insurrectionists, representatives, governors, state legislators, and potentially even city council members to return to office. But if a former president betrays his oath of office, that's OK.

Trump also makes other arguments in favor of remaining on the ballot. He argues, for example, that his disqualification would violate the First Amendment. But his brief only devotes about two pages to presenting a very succinct version of this argument.

So while most judges will likely want to rule in Trump's favor, his legal team has given them very little to work with.

Outcome 2: A temporary victory for Trump, but with bad implications for US election law

There are also several ways the Court could overturn the Colorado Supreme Court's decision, while leaving the door open for another court disqualifying Trump again in the near future.

Trump's brief, for example, argues for a legal theory known as the Independent State Legislature (ISLD) doctrine, which would give judges unprecedented new power to overturn interpretations of state supreme courts election laws of their own state. He then argues that the Colorado Supreme Court misinterpreted that state's election law and that the justices should correct this alleged error.

ISLD, however, is an extraordinarily radical doctrine. In its strongest form, ISLD overrides all state constitutional provisions that protect the right to vote and gives state legislatures unprecedented power to determine federal elections, even over the objection of governors and state courts. States. Even in its weakest forms, ISLD would trigger a flood of federal litigation challenging virtually every state election decision that Republicans don't like.

Indeed, this doctrine is so dangerous that a group of retired admirals and generals recently warned the Court that ISLD undermines the integrity of elections and exacerbates domestic and foreign threats to national security. Last time, the Court heeded that warning and dismissed a lawsuit seeking to reinvigorate ISLD.

Yet one line from that decision indicates that there is at least some risk that the Court could revive this alarming doctrine in extreme circumstances, as might be the case in this case.

Result 3: A one-off and temporary victory for Trump

The Court could also overturn the Colorado Supreme Court's decision on specific grounds that are unlikely to have many implications for future election litigation. The justices could say, for example, that Colorado courts failed to provide Trump with adequate due process before removing him from the ballot.

The problem with this result, however, is that it would not resolve the question of whether another court could remove Trump from the ballot under the 14th Amendment. Indeed, depending on what the Supreme Court opinion says, Colorado could potentially give Trump another trial and then remove him from the ballot again.

Result 4: Trump loses!

Finally, it is still possible that the Supreme Court will rule that Trump should be excluded from the ballot because he engaged in an insurrection. It is also possible that Trump is abducted by aliens.

If any of these unlikely events occurred, it would most likely mean that Trump would not be able to run for president in 2024. However, given the Court's partisan collapse, it is unclear which of these unlikely events is most likely to occur.

This story originally appeared in Today, Explained, Vox's flagship daily newsletter. Subscribe here for future editions.

