The Imran Khan saga: everything that is wrong with modern Pakistan





Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison on January 31, 2023, just a day after the court announced a jail term of up to 10 years. The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician and former Prime Minister of Pakistan will not be able to actively participate in politics for a long time.

Worse, even his party could be permanently banned if the cases regarding its involvement in last year's May 9 clashes and its violation of the secrets law in the encryption investigation prove true.

Members of his party, the PTI, are being targeted and thousands of people are already in prison. However, despite the crackdown on his party and himself, Khan's political party still has the chance to win the general election, even though Khan is behind bars. He still has a huge support base in the country, and many of them belong to today's younger generation.

The “Cypher Affair”

The downfall of Imran Khan began from the moment he visited Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, in Moscow. This happened on February 23, 2022, and Khan was the first Pakistani Prime Minister to visit Moscow in twenty-three years.

The meeting was seen by many as “ill-timed” as Putin faced international backlash and possible isolation within the international community because he had launched the invasion of Ukraine shortly before seeing Khan.

On 10 April 2022, a vote of no confidence was called, which saw Khan removed from power.

But an explosive revelation came earlier on March 9 in the form of a transcript from then-Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed of his views on the meeting with Secretary of State U.S. Deputy for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, during which he quoted Lu making remarks about Khan's meeting with Putin. The release of the transcript became a scandal known as the “Cypher affair”, but it also sparked controversy over Lu's role as a “regime changer”. The High Court of Pakistan considered the disclosure of state secrets unacceptable and passed the vote of no confidence to impeach Imran Khan.

During that meeting with Lu, Majeed insisted that Khan's meeting with Putin was planned years ago and had nothing to do with the Ukraine conflict. Instead, Khan, as Majeed tried to explain to Lu, simply went there to sign economic deals to purchase agricultural products like wheat, of which Pakistan was then facing a shortage. shortage.

Additionally, Khan was considering signing a gas deal with Russia, and all such bilateral deals between the two countries were viewed unfavorably by Lu, as Washington's main goal at the time was to economically isolate Moscow by significantly reducing its export earnings from other countries. That is why the United States was trying (and still trying) to influence other countries to impose sanctions on Russia in order to have an extremely detrimental effect on the country's economy.

But Majeed argued that Pakistan did not want to align with any bloc and instead pursue a neutral foreign policy (a reference to Pakistan's abstention in the UNGA vote to condemn Russia), highlighting the reason why Pakistan had its part to pay a heavy price in the conflict. after helping Afghanistan against the Soviets in the 80s and didn't want to get dragged into another geopolitical mess again. He also highlighted India's abstention in the UNGA vote and argued that if India could pursue a neutral foreign policy, then why not Pakistan?

Lu, however, was adamant in his approach to the issue and directly cited how the US State Department had viewed Khan's visit to Moscow very negatively. He also highlighted the fact that such a visit could harm not only US-Pakistan relations, but also EU-Pakistan partnerships.

It is important to note that the United States enjoyed relatively strong relations with Pakistan during the Cold War, supporting the latter during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War and helping them train Afghan fighters following the invasion Soviet Afghanistan. in 1979.

Imran Khan has repeatedly said that the United States orchestrated his ouster because Khan was trying to establish friendly ties with China and Russia. In the released encrypted document, Lu reportedly told Majeed that if the no-confidence vote against Khan was implemented, then Washington would forgive previous positions taken by Pakistan on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Pakistan, still a third world country and in the grip of a serious economic crisis, relies heavily on the United States and Europe as its main export markets, even more than on China. Russia is not even among Pakistan's top twelve trading partners.

Short-term economic benefits

Lu's veiled threat of economic and political isolation for the South Asian country can be further proven by the radical change in Pakistan's foreign policy a few months after Khan was ousted from power. The new government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif quickly sent arms shipments to Ukraine worth nearly $900 million, money that Pakistan then earned through arms contracts with American companies.

Not only that, but the supply of ammunition to Ukraine also paid off for Pakistan using the money collected from these arms sales to improve its financial situation and secure a new bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with the help of the Biden administration.

The deal with the IMF included a $3 billion bailout, much-needed economic aid for a country that was almost on the brink of bankruptcy. So, from a financial point of view, it seems that the new changes in the country's politics have paid off, at least in the short term. But economic stability has also taken a heavy toll, with the country more politically divided than ever.

This also raises the question of whether Pakistan is transitioning from a phase of democracy to a phase of kleptocracy. Opposition members are being targeted indiscriminately, and it is fair to assume that the PTI – under current circumstances – will not be able to compete effectively enough in the upcoming general elections on February 8.

Khan's politics

Yet with Khan's growing popularity, it appears he could pose problems for the current administration. Questions are also raised by several experts and analysts on the power and influence of the Pakistani army on the political field of the country. Even though the country is no longer a military dictatorship, as it was under Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan and Zia-ul-Haq, the dark control of the army has in no way diminished.

Parvez Musharraf, a former military officer turned president, is certainly a good example. Even Imran Khan may be a strong argument to consider, given the fact that many believe he himself benefited from the support of the military establishment during his rise to power.

But unlike many of his predecessors, Khan actually attempted to implement some reforms, including reducing the political administration's dependence on the armed forces. He also respected the rights of minorities and took the initiative to preserve religious sites belonging to various minority groups.

At the same time, he maintained decent relations with Islamist parties and normalized ties with neighboring Afghanistan, unlike the current administration. However, the catalyst for his disagreement with the military was perhaps his personal stance on Pakistan's foreign affairs.

Many view Khan's foreign strategies as slightly anti-American and more China-oriented. His statements about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, as Afghans “break the chains of slavery”, and the reference to Osama bin Laden as a martyr angered many people.

He attempted to financially reduce the country's dependence on America by refusing IMF aid. Instead, it has forged strong ties with Gulf kingdoms like the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. These ties have led to Gulf countries extending loans to Pakistan and have also led to a reduction in the country's energy import bill.

He also attempted to mediate hostilities between Iran and Saudi Arabia, a feat which was later accomplished by China in 2023. Khan was also very supportive of the Palestinian movement against Israeli occupation and uncompromising on the Kashmir issue, like many of its predecessors, requiring an Indian withdrawal from the Indian-controlled Kashmir region.

Overall, Khan's diverse foreign policy and refusal to accept IMF loans ultimately got him into trouble in the United States, which ultimately saw him take a path somewhat similar to that by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

A frustrating cycle

No Pakistani prime minister has managed to serve a full term, and perhaps this “misfortune” could be resolved by downplaying the role of the Pakistani armed forces in the political arena. Pakistan has also submitted a proposal to join BRICS. However, given India and Russia's history with the country, the alliance may not yet be ready to accept it.

However, this could be a good thing in the future on behalf of the country if Pakistan actually wants to have a more independent foreign policy instead of being too dependent on the EU and the United States. Perhaps the Imran Khan saga has helped expose many of the problems that today's Pakistan is currently facing.

Chowdhury Taoheed Al-Rabbi. Sketch: SCT

Chowdhury Taoheed Al-Rabbi studies at Bangladesh Professionals University.

