Putin's visit to Türkiye reportedly postponed





The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which is expected to take place in February, is “still to be determined”, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on February 8. Russian state media TASS reported on January 29 that Putin would visit Turkey in February, citing Yuri Ushakov, a Putin adviser. The official RIA Novosti news agency reported on February 7 that the trip had been postponed. The visit is now expected to take place in late April or early May, RIA Novosti reported, citing a source in Ankara. Peskov said preparations were underway but the exact date would take into account “the electoral cycle in our country and the busy work schedule of the Turkish president.” Russia will hold a presidential election on March 17, while Turkey will hold local elections on March 31. Putin's international visits have been reduced since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a ruling arrest warrant in March 2023 for his role in the expulsions of Ukrainian children. Turkey is not a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC, meaning it has no obligation to detain Putin. Turkey, although a member of NATO, positions itself as a mediator between the belligerents in the war. Ankara played a crucial role in negotiating the grain deal which allowed the resumption of maritime trade from Ukrainian ports in July 2022. Since the failure of the deal in July 2023 following Russia's unilateral exit, Turkey remained in contact with Kyiv And Moscow. Erdogan visited Russia in September 2023 and met with Putin to discuss the grain deal and other issues. The rise and fall of an unlikely challenger. Why did the Kremlin ban Nadezhdin from running against Putin? Russian elections are generally predictable and boring affairs. The result is known in advance since the Kremlin selects all the candidates, completely controls the media and rigs the votes. Despite this, there has been an unexpected flurry of activity in the run-up to the March 15-17 presidency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kyivindependent.com/putins-visit-to-turkey-reportedly-postponed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos