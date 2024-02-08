Indonesian Catholic campuses face heat after criticizing Jokowi

Police ask academics, student groups to issue pro-president statements ahead of Feb. 14 general election

Soegijapranata Catholic University in Central Java. (Photo provided)

Chancellors and lecturers at Indonesian universities, including a Catholic institution, are under pressure from police to portray President Joko Widodo in a positive light ahead of the Feb. 14 general election.

Ferdinandus Hindarto, rector of Soegijapranata Catholic University in Semarang, Central Java, said police repeatedly asked him to make video recordings of his statements about the Widodo government's performance.

However, he did not give in to the pressure. “Because we have an Apostolic Constitution that requires Catholic universities to seek, discover and disseminate the truth,” Hindarto said in a Feb. 7 statement.









Central Java police spokesperson Satake Bayu said the request was part of efforts to ensure the elections went smoothly.

“We call on community figures to ensure that the elections are held in a safe and peaceful manner,” he explained.

Widodo is accused of bending the rules to perpetuate the dynasty's rule by promoting his sons.

Christians have urged him to maintain neutrality in elections in which his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is running for vice president.

A statement issued on February 3 by members of the Association of Indonesian Catholic Higher Schools, including Soegijapranata Catholic University, expressed concern for Indonesian democracy.

He urged the President and his team to discharge their duties in accordance with the principles of good governance and the oath of office.

Similar calls have been made by other state universities across the country, emphasizing the importance of state neutrality and accountability in combating corruption and nepotism.

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo of the Archdiocese of Jakarta supported the campuses' calls and called on authorities to respect them.

“We all know that power is dangerous if not exercised properly,” he said, comparing academics to prophets of old who preached truth and justice.

The Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (LBHI), an advocacy organization, said it had received reports from various campuses regarding “alleged mobilization of police officers to visit professors and chancellors to obtain positive answers regarding backgrounds of Widodo in power.

Muhammad Isnur, director of LBHI, said there was also pressure on student organizations that criticize the president.

“The intimidation was allegedly carried out by police officers and unknown persons suspected of being thugs,” he added.

However, Isnur called on all members of civil society not to be afraid to denounce electoral fraud practices that would be carried out directly by Widodo to save democracy and the rule of law.

Widodo's neutrality was put to the test when the Constitutional Court in October last year allowed elected candidates under the age of 40 to run for president and vice-president if they held office. position at the regional level.

Raka, the president's son, is currently mayor of Surakarta, Central Java.

The nine-member court was headed by Anwar Usman, Widodo's brother-in-law. He added a clause that grants exceptions to those who have previously held elected office.

Widodos' electoral victory in 2014 and again in 2019 against former military general Prabowo Subianto was hailed as a victory for national democracy.

With Raka now running to run as Subianto's vice president, allegations have been leveled against the president that he is considering the type of political dynasty that is all too familiar in Asia's various semi-autocratic nations.

