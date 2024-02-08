'Blatant lie': BJP contradicts Rahul Gandhi's claim that 'Narendra Modi is not OBC' – India News





After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had his caste notified as Other Backward Class (OBC) after he became Gujarat chief minister, the BJP called it ” blatant lie.” BJP IT cell head and party co-in-charge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, said in an article on X that Modi's caste was notified as OBC in 1999, two years before he became CM , and attached a notification in the gazette. Prime Minister Modi took oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. The entire Nehru-Gandhi family, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, opposed the OBCs, he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had his caste notified as OBC after becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi. This is a blatant lie. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste was notified as OBC on October 27, 1999, two years before he became the chief minister of Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/lDU3uJrHwJ -Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 8, 2024 Gandhi, while addressing a rally at Belpahar in Odishas Jharsuguda district during the third and final day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state, hit out at Prime Minister Modi saying his caste had been included in the OBC list in 2000, when the BJP was in power. power. “Modi ji was not born as an OBC. The ghanchi caste of Modi ji was included in the OBC (list) in 2000 by the then BJP government in Gujarat. The Prime Minister continues to identify himself as OBC, but he was not an OBC, rather he belonged to the general category caste,” Gandhi told the crowd. Meanwhile, an earlier statement posted on the official website of Narendra Modi said that the notification to include Modh Ghanchi caste in the OBC list was issued by the Gujarat government in 1994, when the Congress was ruling the state and that it was directed by Chhabilaldas Mehta. “It may be noted that Modh Ghanchi caste and this particular sub-caste are included in the Gujarat government's list (25-B) of 146 Socially Backward Class and Other Backward Classes (OBC) castes. Earlier, after a survey in Gujarat, the Mandal Commission had prepared a list of OBCs under Index 91(A), which included the Modh-Ghanchi cast. The Indian governments list 105 OBC castes for Gujarat and also include the Modh-Ghanchi caste there,” the statement said. The statement further added, “The notification to include this sub-caste in the OBC list was issued by the Gujarat government on July 25, 1994. It may be recalled that at that time there was a Congress government in power led by Shri Chhabildas Mehta. The same sub-caste has been included as OBC as per a GoI notification dated April 4, 2000.” When these two notifications were issued, Narendra Modi was nowhere in power and was not holding any executive office at that time, he had said.

