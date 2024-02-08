US Supreme Court hearing focuses on Trump's eligibility in 2024 election | US elections 2024





The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Thursday morning in the high-stakes case that will likely determine whether Donald Trump is eligible to run for president this year.

The case of Donald J. Trump v. Norma Anderson et al. came after six Colorado electors filed a lawsuit last year, alleging that Trump was ineligible to be president under a little-used provision of the Constitution's 14th Amendment. The provision states that any member of Congress or officer of the United States who takes an oath to defend the Constitution and then engages in insurrection is not permitted to hold office. The ban can only be overturned by a two-thirds vote of both houses of Congress.

Trump's conduct during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol disqualifies him from holding federal office, Colorado voters argued in their lawsuit filed last year in state court. After a five-day trial, a judge concluded that Trump engaged in insurrection but was not an officer of the United States and refused to remove him from the ballot. In a 4-3 decision in December, the Colorado Supreme Court overturned that decision and excluded him from the ballot. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case in January.

Although there have been several lawsuits seeking to remove Trump from the ballot, only Colorado and Maine have done so so far. A Maine judge last month ordered the secretary of state not to exclude Trump until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling.

A ruling upholding the Colorado Supreme Court's decision would not automatically remove Trump from election nationwide. While some states have pushed back against efforts to remove Trump from the primary ballot, a Supreme Court ruling that Trump can be disqualified would likely spark a wave of rapid challenges in state and other courts to disqualify him from the ballot in the election general.

Trump is widely believed to have the upper hand on the court, where conservatives have a 6-3 supermajority and Trump appointed three of the justices. Still, experts say there is a high degree of uncertainty about what exactly the court will do because it has chosen not to limit the scope of the arguments before it and the problems are unprecedented.

In their submission to the Supreme Court, Trump's lawyers argued that chaos and mayhem would reign in the United States if a leading presidential candidate was excluded from the vote. They presented a range of arguments to the judges as to why he should not be disqualified, including that the word officer does not apply to the president and that he did not engage in an insurrection.

In our system of government of the people, by the people, [and] for the people, it is the American people, not the courts or election officials, who should choose the next president of the United States, Trump's lawyers wrote.

Colorado voters, supported by the left-leaning Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (Crew), argue that it is absurd to claim that the 14th Amendment does not apply to the presidency and would be dangerous for democracy to do so. allow him to resume his duties.

Section 3 is designed precisely to avoid giving oath-violating insurrectionists like Trump the power to unleash such chaos again, they write. No one, not even a former president, is above the law.

There is no legal precedent in this case. The justices will grapple with key questions in the case, including whether Trump committed insurrection on Jan. 6 for the first time. The 14th Amendment was passed after the Civil War to bar former Confederates from holding office and has never been used to bar a presidential candidate. In 2022, the amendment was used to remove a New Mexico county commissioner from office, the first time it had been used in this way in a century.

The case marks the court's most direct intervention in a presidential election since its controversial decision in Bush v. Gore in 2000. Seeking to preserve its reputation as an apolitical body, the court is generally reluctant to become involved in disputes heated politics, but the arrival of the Trump affair makes the intervention of the courts in the most controversial political matters inevitable. It comes as public confidence in the Court continues to decline amid a series of ethics scandals and politically charged decisions.

