Pakistan elections: Imran Khan votes by mail – News





A woman cast her vote at a polling station during Pakistan's national elections in Karachi on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and other currently incarcerated political leaders cast their postal votes from Adiala Prison, Pakistan-based Dawn reported, citing sources.

Pakistanis began voting on Thursday, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and other party leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, currently in jail.

Other leaders who managed to cast their postal votes include former Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid and former Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry.

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was unable to vote as she was found guilty and arrested after the postal voting process was completed. Fewer than 100 prisoners at Adiala Prison were able to vote, implying only about one percent of the prison's 7,000 inmates, according to the Dawn report.

The prison administration allowed only inmates with a valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to vote, Dawn reported, citing sources. The low participation is explained by the fact that an overwhelming majority of prisoners did not have the original CNIC.

Speaking to Dawn, a senior official said, “There are criminals, dacoits, thieves, convicts of heinous crimes and under-trial prisoners (UTPs) lodged in the jail.”

He said majority of criminals did not carry CNIC to avoid their identity, while the identity of under-trial prisoners (UTPs) was usually concealed by police stations.

According to the official, the Adiala Prison administration received postal ballots from the Election Commission of Pakistan in mid-January and the ballots were handed over to the inmates. The submission deadline was January 22. However, Jail Superintendent Asad Javed Warraich extended the time limit after which votes were handed over to the District Returning Officers (Returning Officers) of the respective constituencies in sealed envelopes.

According to a senior official, as some detainees were from remote areas, the exercise was carried out at least a fortnight before the polls to ensure delivery to the DROs before the final count.

Unable to accept Bibi's request

Bushra Bibi also wanted to vote by mail, Dawn reported citing prison sources. However, authorities could not accept her request as the process had been completed by the time she was arrested, Dawn reported.

Bushra Bibi spokesperson Mashal Yousafzai said Imran Khan's wife was not allowed to vote by post.

Meanwhile, the PTI party has asked people to remember the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan. In a message, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that Imran Khan had devoted everything, including his life, to this cause.

“As citizens of the country, we have a debt to pay. We must use our vote to change the face of Pakistan by dismantling a rotten system that has cast a vicious stranglehold on the country and its people,” he said. declared in a message on X.

Considered one of the country's most popular leaders, Imran Khan is incarcerated in Adiala Prison on several charges. The cricketer-turned-politician was disqualified from contesting elections and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the cipher case, 14 years in the Toshakhana case and seven years in the 'un-Islamic' marriage case “.

The PTI said the “illegitimate and fascist” regime blocked mobile phone services across Pakistan on February 8. The PTI urged people to counter the caretaker government's “cowardly act” by removing passwords from personal WIFI accounts.

In an article on You are all requested to counter this cowardly act by removing the passwords from your personal WiFi accounts, so that anyone in the surrounding area can have access to the Internet on this extremely important day. We are all in this together and we will win together!”

Pakistan's acting Interior Ministry on Thursday announced the temporary suspension of mobile services across Pakistan, Dawn reported. Citing the “deteriorating security situation,” the ministry stressed the need to guard against potential security threats.

Imran Khan's PTI party also shared images of people coming to vote in the elections. Sharing a photo of people queuing up outside the polling station, PTI said in a post on X: “In Karachi too, people came out of their homes to vote.”

In another article on »

