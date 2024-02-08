Donald Trump plans to make Ron DeSantis a political eunuch





After a year of being humiliated by Donald Trump and failing to oust him as leader of the Republican Party, Ron DeSantis finally dropped out of the race and supported Trump's bid to win back the White House. But while the former president has publicly retired his “DeSanctimonious” nickname, Trump has made it clear privately over the past two weeks that he is not ready to let go of his grudge against the Florida governor and former ally.

According to two sources with knowledge of the matter and another person briefed on the matter, the former president and 2024 GOP front-runner has continued to ridicule DeSantis in conversations with close aides, saying the governor doesn't have what it takes to be the “future” party. Lately, Trump has told fellow Republicans that DeSantis should not be the 2028 Republican presidential nominee, in part because the governor has proven — according to Trump — that he is someone Democrats could easily beat.

One of the sources, who recently spoke with the ex-president on the subject, bluntly describes Trump's attitude regarding DeSantis' future as wanting to make “Ron a political eunuch” who will never become president, let alone lead his party. In recent months, as Rolling Stone previously reported, Trump has privately insisted that if DeSantis is serious about earning his pardon, the Florida governor should “lick my ass, a lot.”

For now, it seems the proper ass kissing hasn't started yet.

The continuing climate of spite and mutual bitterness between the two men underlines the importance placed by the former (and perhaps future) president on the maximum loyalty of his allies and fellow conservative luminaries. It also highlights Trump's propensity to degrade and punish Republicans who have antagonized him, as well as his commitment to revenge and the cult of personality he plans to bring back to the White House if he defeats President Joe Biden in the November election. Editor's Choice

Following the suspension of DeSantis' 2024 campaign late last month, the former president mentioned to those close to him that he didn't want to hear from DeSantis unless the governor gave him a “really big” or ” really big.” , according to a person with direct knowledge of Trump's thoughts.

It's unclear whether the governor and ex-president have spoken since the endorsement in late January, or to what extent DeSantis will campaign for Trump once he officially secures the nomination, as is widely expected . Multiple sources close to Trump say they are not aware of any warm contact or rapprochement between the two in the weeks since DeSantis dropped out. When Fox News asked Trump if he spoke with DeSantis after his campaign ended, the former president said “someone wanted to have a call but I couldn't do it.”

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment for this story. Asked for details of this report, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung provided the following statement to Rolling Stone: “We are focused on officially winning the primary and then winning over crooked Joe Biden, because that America cannot afford four more years of his failed leadership. »

Even though he left the race and supported Trump, DeSantis couldn't help but launch into an attack on his former rival. In a speech announcing the suspension of his presidential campaign, the Florida governor called Trump a “superior” option to Joe Biden, but he highlighted disagreements with the former president, such as “his elevation of Anthony Fauci”, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who became a hated figure among anti-vaxxers and Covid-19 deniers during Trump's presidency.

At least publicly, Trump appeared to ignore DeSantis' jabs when asked about them on Fox News. “Look, it’s very hard for him. He comes out, and it’s not like you feel good when you do it,” Trump said in the video, which was posted to his Truth Social account.

A day after leaving the race, Florida's governor went out of his way to threaten to veto a measure by state MAGA lawmakers that would have used state taxpayer money to pay for costs Trump’s legal documents – using his X account to publicly endorse the proposal. Now free from the campaign trail, DeSantis has appeared in conservative media to make more veiled jabs at Trump over the pandemic, including saying he has an “enthusiasm problem” among Republican voters.

This latest statement has particularly confused some of Trump's top aides, who say they don't understand what DeSantis thought he had to gain by continuing to take shots at Trump.

Trump, for his part, was annoyed when DeSantis started making these kinds of comments after his endorsement, telling his advisers that the governor was a sore loser. The former president previously called DeSantis “gracious” after his endorsement, in a slight attempt to publicly declare a ceasefire.

This was not destined to last, however – if only because there was too much hostility generated between Team Trump and DeSantisland.

Since the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections — when many in the Republican elite viewed DeSantis as ascendant and Trump as politically weaker — Trump and his top officials have embarked on a fiercely antagonistic and denigrating blitzkrieg against the governor and his allies. The intra-party fight was particularly heinous, even by Trumpland standards. This included the Trump campaign attacking DeSantis' penis size, publicly suggesting he had embarrassing intestinal issues and regularly accusing him of wearing high heels.

The former president openly questioned whether his primary GOP opponent might be secretly gay, or even a pedophile. And Cheung, the Trump spokesperson who directed much of the team's messaging on DeSantis, also charged his various statements about the governor with attempts at emasculation, including calling him a “eunuch” including Trump would crush the career. (Clearly, “eunuch” is a popular term in Trump's inner sanctum, especially when referring to DeSantis.)

Over the past year, the Trump campaign's crusade to ruin DeSantis' political future hasn't been fueled solely by the ex-president's desire to punish a defector. Some of the highest-ranking members of the Trump team were made up of Republicans who had previously worked for the Florida governor and who had such bad experiences with him that some wanted revenge.

“The nature of the conversations between people who worked for Ron is very common: 'OK, how can we destroy this guy?' This is not at all a normal level for people who hold the usual grudges against horrible bosses. It’s pure hatred that’s much purer than that,” a source who had been on Team DeSantis and is now on Trump’s side told Rolling Stone in April. “People who traveled with Ron every day, who worked closely with him over the years, still joke today that whether or not Ron knew their names was always an open question…And This is just the beginning.”

Hard feelings toward DeSantis extend far beyond the Trump campaign and into his activist base.

“DeSantis' fake support was just a disingenuous way to further attack President Trump on his Covid record,” said Laura Loomer, a former congressional candidate from Florida. Loomer, a self-described “proud Islamophobe” and prominent MAGA social media personality, was in the running for a role in Trump's 2024 campaign until internal backlash to his plan killed the idea. Yet she has remained a staunch defender of Trump during this election cycle — and a near-constant attack dog against DeSantis. “He basically threatened Trump with his veto of a campaign item, and his team of social media influencers is still active,” Loomer continues. Tendency

DeSantis, she believes, is still trying to run a “shadow campaign,” undermining attempts to unify the Republican base ahead of the general election.

“Is there really unity with someone who is attacking you on social media, using his position as governor of Florida to try to threaten you? It’s hard for people to believe that Ron DeSantis is serious when he says he’s giving up and supporting Trump,” Loomer says.

