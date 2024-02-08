Questioning Nahdlatul Ulama's neutrality in Indonesia's 2024 elections

Despite declarations of political neutrality by mass Muslim organizations, doubts remain on the ground about the true inclinations of Nahdlatul Ulama leaders for next week's elections.

The votes of nahdliyyin Supporters of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) in next week's elections are apparently divided along the political preferences of the current NU elite. Their main options are to support either the Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD pair or the favorites, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

In this analysis, Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN team) is omitted because the current NU leadership is uncomfortable with Anies and does not like Muhaimin, always describing Muhaimin as a politician. traitor to the late Abdurrahman Gus Dur Wahid (died 2009), fourth Indonesian president (1999–2001) and former general president of Director Big NOW (PBNU).

Currently, the NU elite seems closer to Erick Thohir (Minister of State Enterprises) than to Muhaimin. Last year, Thohir was considered a potential running mate to any of the three presidential candidates. Now Thohir is clearly on the side of Prabowo-Gibran and has been appointed head of the NU Institute of Human Resource Development (LAKPESDAM PBNU), an important autonomous organism.

For the elections, the position of neutrality officially declared by the NU could be questionable. THE nahdliyyin We have seen indications that some NU leaders are siding with a particular presidential candidate. With membership and affiliations in the tens of millions, NU members and Nahdlyine votes have always been highly contested and valued during presidential elections in the post-Suharto era. For example, in 2019, NU contributed to candidate Joko Widodo's second victory against Prabowo.

Based on Khittah 1926 (NU political neutrality policy), result of the NU National Congress (Summit) in 1984 (when Wahid first became president), the NU is required to be impartial with regard to all political practices. This involves being impartial even towards political parties that NU itself initiated, such as the United Development Party (PPP) and the National Awakening Party (PKB). (Muhaimin wrested the leadership of the PKB from the Wahid camp years ago, causing the aforementioned rift).

NU President Yahya Cholil Staquf said NU was neutral in his candidate preference for the 2024 presidential race. He has tried to enforce this position by authorizing members of his board of directors to take leave, or even resign if they wish to join successful teams (Tim success) of any candidate. If individuals do not wish to go on leave or resign, NU Head Office will send them termination letters. This has already happened to some leaders like Nusron Wahid (Golkar), Marzuki Mustamar (Chairman, East Java NU), Khofifah Indar Parawansa (Governor, East Java) and many others.

However, the public and members of the NU doubt The neutrality of the NU. Abdussalam Shohib (a member of the so-called blue-blood generation of NU founders and former East Java NU official) criticized the NU leadership for inconsistency. While NU demands impartiality, Saifullah Yusuf, its secretary general, ordered its members not to choose the AMIN team because Abu Bakar Baasyir (spiritual leader of Jemaah Islamiyah) recently declared his support for them. Saifullah also noted that Amien Rais (affiliated with the National Mandate Party, PAN, and former chairman of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly, MPR) supports the AMIN team.

Moreover, Saifullah Yusuf said Prabowo would win in East Java and said PBNU had its own criteria for a presidential candidate. For this author, this means that NU is not neutral. East Java is a key contested area for NU; any candidate who wins here is likely to win in the general election.

This support of certain NU elites for Prabowo will not be officially expressed. Yet some provincial NU leaders have indicated the preference of NU Headquarters in Jakarta for a one-round election (Single-round election), implicitly supporting Prabowo. Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Staquf's younger brother, minister of religious affairs and former president general of ANSOR, the youth wing of the NU, was criticized for his clear preference for Prabowo-Gibran. For example, Qoumas publicly displayed the two fingers (victory), referring to the electoral code of pairs for the election, 02.

The NU's confrontational stance can be attributed to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who supports the current leadership. In 2021, President Jokowi leaned towards the direction of Yahya Staquf at NU, to replace Said Aqil Siradj. Jokowi announced at NU opening ceremony definitive in Lampung that NU will obtain a concession for mining. After that, Yahya Staquf seemed to follow Jokowi's policies. (During Jokowi's first term, he was asked to be a member of the Presidential Advisory Council.)

Yahya has repeatedly indicated that NOT will not stay far from Jokowi. Many NU programs receive considerable support from President Jokowi, through the Ministry of Religious Affairs or other channels. For example, NU successfully organized the Religion-20 (R20) summit in 2022 during Indonesia's G-20 presidency. The most recent significant event showing this closeness between NU and Jokowi was that of the NU. centenary celebration in Sidoarjo, East Java, in 2023.

The NU's rhetoric of neutrality has been repeated from one election to another since the start of direct presidential elections in Indonesia. To avoid any doubt about the NU's declared neutrality, its elites must adopt a more coherent stance, balancing their official and practical positions.

However, this would be difficult if NU elites are trapped in their own political interests.

