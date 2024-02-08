Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Imran Khan clash as Pakistan votes today amid economic crisis and violence





This is Pakistan's 12th general election and the country's latest attempt to deepen its democratic roots. Pakistan's powerful military power has ruled directly for more than three decades of the country's journey as an independent nation since 1947.

In Pakistan, no elected government in its political history has been able to complete its term.

As before, Pakistan's 2024 general elections have been marred by persistent polarization and violence. Two massive explosions in Balochistan have rocked the country on the eve of crucial elections. Pakistan's Interior Ministry set up a “control room” to monitor security during voting.

Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is seeking an unprecedented fourth term. He made a strong political comeback after four years of exile in London following his conviction for corruption. After returning to Pakistan in October, the majority of his convictions were overturned by the courts, allowing him to run for office.

Meanwhile, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and considered one of the country's most popular leaders, is lodged in Adiala jail on multiple charges of accusation.

Imran Khan was disqualified from participating in the elections and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the cipher case, 14 years in the Toshakhana case and seven years in the 'un-Islamic' marriage case. Additionally, the Supreme Court of Pakistan upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to revoke the party's iconic “bat” symbol.

In a video message posted on his official account, Imran Khan urged his supporters to come out and vote in large numbers.

“Elections are happening tomorrow. I want you to go out and bring as many people you know. Because you will change your destiny as well as that of your children through these elections,” Imran Khan said.

Meanwhile, amid escalating political tensions and ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif wishes to express his vision to address the multifaceted challenges facing Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif's main opponent is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (35), president of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). Bilawal, the son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, has positioned himself as a young alternative to veteran Sharif.

The PML-N and the PPP were notably part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, which took power after the ouster of Imran Khan in April 2022. However, as elections approach, both The parties were at loggerheads.

Meanwhile, political violence intensified in the run-up to polling day, with two explosions on Wednesday in separate locations in the southwestern province of Balochistan, a region gripped by decades of insurgency, killing at least 30 people and injuring 40 others.

A recent World Bank report said that Pakistan's economic development is limited to elites, leading the country to lag behind its compatriots in the wake of Pakistan's economic crisis, media reported Pakistani vernaculars.

World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine noted that Pakistan's economic model has become “inefficient” and said poverty has started to rise again.

Pakistan's already delayed elections come amid growing challenges, including economic uncertainty, frequent militant attacks and climate disasters, putting millions of people at risk.

Published: Feb 08, 2024, 06:29 IST

